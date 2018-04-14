Banner day for Glendale Community College women's tennis

With every serve and volley, Glendale Community College women's tennis coach Deo Sy became exhausted.
Sy had plenty to watch and digest Friday during the final day of the Western State Conference Tournament at Ventura College, which featured all Vaqueros.
In the end, the exhaustion turned to joy after Glendale won singles and doubles championships in what's believed to be a first in program history.
Top seed Miah Webb defeated fifth seed and teammate Srna Lepchevska, 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 7-6(7-4), to win in the singles final. In the doubles championship, No. 1 seed Lepchevska and Hailey McNall registered a 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 10-8 win versus teammates and No. 2 seed Sabrina Subero and Webb.
Both singles players and doubles team advanced to the Ojai Tournament, which serves as the state tournament and will be played April 25-29.
"It was just such an emotional day of great tennis being played and it's awesome for our program," said Sy, whose team has won four straight conference championships. "You could see the amazing level of tennis that they played and they fought back and fourth in singles and doubles. I can't be more happier for all of our players."
In singles, Webb recorded a 6-1, 6-1 semifinal win against third seed Abby Mullins of Santa Monica. Lepchevska earned a 6-4, 6-0 semifinal win versus second seed Kayleen Sanchez of Bakersfield.
That set the stage for Webb against Lepchevska.
"In the semifinals, Miah and Srna kept applying the pressure against their opponents," Sy said. "They both really wanted it in the finals and they fought the whole way through. It was two people on a mission and wanting it at all costs."
In the doubles final, which was played immediately after singles competition wrapped up, Subero and Webb grabbed the first set. Lepchevska and McNall then regrouped to win the final two sets in a match that lasted more than two hours.
"Every emotion you could imagine came out on the court," Sy said. "They both wanted it and nobody gave up. Neither team was comfortable when they had the lead. It was a great display put on by all four players."
