Two big innings propel Burbank baseball over Glendale

GLENDALE — A few key hits separated the Burbank High and Glendale baseball teams in a Pacific League contest Friday afternoon that included 17 combined walks and four hit batters.
Ultimately, the visiting Bulldogs blew the game open with eight runs over the final two innings for a 9-1 victory.
The triumph improved Burbank's record to 4-7 and 2-2 in the Pacific League. Assistant coach Ron Capalbo also secured a victory as head coach Bob Hart was serving a one-game suspension after an ejection during Tuesday's 11-3 win over Glendale.
"We had opportunities throughout the game," Capalbo said. "That's how baseball goes. Guys go one for three and they're doing great.
"In a situation where you have runners in scoring position, it's not always going to go your way and it builds frustration after it doesn't happen for a while, but those guys just grinded and grinded and grinded."
Burbank center fielder Oakley Spens drove in three runs, scored once and stole two bases, while first baseman Matt Shaugabay doubled and scored twice, Davis Mieliwocki doubled and scored a run and leadoff batter Max Meltzer knocked in two runs.
The contest was tied at 1 until the top of the sixth.
With one out, Burbank's Matthew Porras singled and advanced two bases on a double by Troy Lee.
Burbank's next batter struck out to drop the Bulldogs to one for nine with runners in scoring position with four strikeouts at that point.
The Bulldogs, though, finally ended their rut when Spens laced a two-run single to left center to put the visitors ahead for good, 3-1.
"I was just looking for my pitch and trying to come through for my team," Spens said. "I've been working on my swing lately in the cages and I finally put one into play."
Though Glendale (3-10-1, 0-4) limited further damage in the sixth, the Bulldogs ended hopes of a comeback in the seventh.
Burbank sent 10 players to the dish and plated six runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Meltzer smacked a two-run single in the seventh, which also saw a run-scoring single from Matt Moreno.
Burbank's nine runs were fueled by nine hits, but also by seven walks and one hit batter.
Shaugabay scored the Bulldogs' first run in the third, when he doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on a throwing error.
While Glendale was held to one run, the Nitros had plenty of opportunities.
Glendale was the beneficiary of 10 walks, three hit batters and one wild pitch.
Yet, the Nitros connected on only three hits and stranded 13 base runners.
Glendale put at least two runners on base from the second through six innings, while loading the bases four times and plating only one run.
The Nitros' lone score came as Burbank walked two batters and hit two more. Junior Ryan Kataoka scored when Nolan Wong was plunked with the bases loaded in the third to tie the game at 1.
"I told the guys to keep at it because we had five innings where we had runners in a position to score," Glendale coach Kevin Chan said. "That's just how baseball is. It's an opportunity for both teams to make plays and today Burbank did and we didn't."