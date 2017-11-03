Bouldin's big night keeps Victory Bell with Hoover football

GLENDALE — Quran Bouldin had a remarkable introduction to one of the state’s longest-standing rivalries.

In his only appearance in the “Battle for the Victory Bell,” pitting the Hoover High and Glendale football teams, Bouldin equaled the scoring mark for most points in a game and helped Hoover retain the bell for the third straight season.

Bouldin scored five touchdowns and had one interception to power Hoover to a 35-25 Pacific League win Friday at Moyse Field.

Bouldin, a transfer from Alemany, flourished at running back and receiver. He finished with five touchdowns for 30 points, equaling the mark set by Glendale’s Pathon Rucker in 1990.

“It’s great to be able to go out there and help the team win because it’s been a tough year,” said Bouldin, who finished with 382 yards of offense. “I appreciate what my teammates did for me and they played a very big part in helping me.

“There have been some great players to play in this game and it’s awesome to be in there with some names of the past. I’m just glad we were able to come away with the win.”

Bouldin finished with four rushing touchdowns and caught another for a score to spur Hoover (2-8, 1-6 in league). For good measure, Hoover forced seven turnovers to improve to 36-51-2 all-time against Glendale (2-8, 0-7).

Bouldin, who caught five passes for 172 yards and rushed for 210 yards in 23 carries, got things started when he opened the scoring on a one-yard run to make it 7-0 with 8:02 left in the first quarter.

Glendale, which finished the season with seven straight losses, tied it at 7 on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Van Haslett to Jaasiel Santiago with 4:32 to go in the first quarter.

Bouldin caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mattis Richards with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter to make it 14-7. Richards completed 13 of 18 passes for 228 yards.

Bouldin broke loose for an 11-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21-7 on the first play of the second quarter. Bouldin scored on a one-yard run to make it 28-7 with 3:36 to go in the first half.

Glendale closed out the first-half scoring on a two-yard run by Anthony Luna with 28 seconds left.

“We got off to a very good start and Quran had such a great performance,” Hoover first-year coach Terrance Jones said. “He’s an exceptional player and a remarkable athlete and you can’t say enough with what he did out there tonight.”

Glendale trimmed the deficit to 28-19 on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Haslett (12 of 29 for 169 yards and three total touchdowns) with 5:59 to go in the third quarter.

Bouldin capped his stellar effort with an eight-yard touchdown run to give the Tornadoes a 35-19 lead with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“[Bouldin] is an exceptional player and he had a great game,” Glendale coach George Maiale said. “We knew coming in that it would be hard to go up against him.

Haslett wrapped up the scoring on a two-yard run with 3:21 left.

Glendale recovered the onside kick, but Bouldin picked off a pass by Haslett with 2:06 to go near midfield.

“We stayed in there all the way,” said Maiale, whose team has lost 21 straight league games. “It’s tough when you have seven turnovers and we beat ourselves in a lot of ways.

“We had some growth this year in winning a couple of games and we lost a few close games.”

Hoover, though, rang the bell once again and now has something to build on for 2018.

“It was a tough year, but we already can’t wait until next year,” Jones said. “We’ll have a lot of our young players back and it’s great to keep the bell.”

