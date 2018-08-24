Glendale football can't get by Mendez Learning Center

GLENDALE — After a rough start in the season opener, Glendale High football looked to get on track in its home opener hosting the Mendez Learning Center.
Against the Jaguars, the Nitros put up some offense, but were unable to overcome an early hole and lost to Mendez, 34-21, Friday night at Moyse Field in nonleague action.
“I saw them fight today,” Nitro coach Cary Harris said. “We were resilient.”
Glendale (0-2) did not lead at any point during the game thanks in no small part to a slow start.
After being unable to get a first down on the game’s opening possession the Nitros gave Mendez (1-1) a short field when the Glendale punter’s knee hit the turf as he went down for a low snap. The Jaguars capitalized driving the ball 33 yards for the opening touchdown. The scoring play came on fourth down and five. Jaguar quarterback Hugo Quisquinary lofted a ball high in the air and, despite a Nitro on his back, Anthony Estrada caught the jump ball for the six points.
The Nitros fumbled the ensuring kickoff, but were given a reprieve when Mendez fumbled the ball back to the hosts on the next play. However, on the next play Nitro quarterback Edgar Ovasapyan was intercepted. The Jaguars cashed in with another fourth down heave caught by Estrada for a touchdown, this time from 17 yards out.
At the end of the first quarter Glendale trailed, 12-0, and never caught up.
After being shut out last week, Glendale scored it’s first points of the season on the first play of the second quarter. Chris Ibarra ran the ball up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown. Ibarra would score again in the third quarter on a seven-yard run.
Ibarra finished with 12 carries for 108 yards and the two scores. He also had two catches for 30 yards. On defense he had a sack.
“Chris is a leader on our football team,” Harris said. “He is also a great student, which is the most important.”
Ovasapyan was nine of 19 for 166 yards, an interception and one touchdown. The score was a 55-yard bomb to tight end Seth Harley. Harley finished with seven catches for 136 yards.
“Seth is a big target,” Harris said.
The bulk of the Mendez offense came from the power running game. Fullback Joseph Ponce led the way with 22 carries for 140 yards.
Glendale has a bye next week before hosting Ribet Academy.
“We need to keep our same effort,” Harris said. “This is done now. We’ve got to fix what is on the field to face our next opponent.”