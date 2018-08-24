Glendale football can't get by Mendez Learning Center

After being unable to get a first down on the game’s opening possession the Nitros gave Mendez (1-1) a short field when the Glendale punter’s knee hit the turf as he went down for a low snap. The Jaguars capitalized driving the ball 33 yards for the opening touchdown. The scoring play came on fourth down and five. Jaguar quarterback Hugo Quisquinary lofted a ball high in the air and, despite a Nitro on his back, Anthony Estrada caught the jump ball for the six points.