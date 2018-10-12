Football game between Crescenta Valley, Glendale postponed

GLENDALE — Weather conditions caused Friday night’s Pacific League football game at Moyse Field between Crescenta Valley High and Glendale to be postponed.
Lightning strikes during the first quarter forced officials to call for a 30-minute delay at the 1:08 mark of the first quarter.
Nearly one hour later, lightning had not subsided. Head coaches and administrators from both schools agreed to delay the game until Saturday at 2 p.m. at Moyse Field.
The game will likely pick up with the Falcons leading the Nitros, 21-0. .
“Stinks for all the kids wanting to play,” Falcons Coach Paul Schilling said. “Now we gotta get back on the bus and do it all over. “It’s harder for us as adults; the kids are going to be excited to play football and have something to do on a Saturday.
“It’s an inconvenience that we just need to deal with,” he added.
It’s been a weird and uncertain week for the Falcons, as they now have to finish a game on Saturday. Their next scheduled game next week is Hoover, which has forfeited its last two games following a campus brawl.
“All these weird things,” Schilling said when asked about the scheduled games before the anticipated finale with Arcadia in two weeks.
Glendale, which is looking to snap a 25-game league losing streak, has gained 12 yards of total offense thus far in the game. A couple of dropped passes by receivers stalled promising drives. Instead, the Nitros have been forced to punt three times.
“A lot of football to play,” Glendale Coach Cary Harris said. “We’re getting first downs. We’ll be excited and ready to play some football.”
The Falcons (6-1, 3-1 in league) have had no trouble scoring on short fields, getting touchdowns on each of their three possessions.
Cole Doyle ( six for six for 132 yards) has hit Angel Ochoa, Colby Rees, and David Baek for touchdowns of 12, 40, and three yards, respectively.
The passing attack has been the main focus, as Crescenta Valley has called one running play. It’s been an effective game plan, as the Falcons have 135 yards of total offense.
At the time of delay, Glendale (1-6, 0-4) had the ball facing fourth down on its own 27.