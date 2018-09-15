Glendale football can't find way in league-opening loss

Already ahead, 7-0, after the first, Pasadena doubled the lead with 9:12 left in the half. Bulldogs Malachi Langley scored the first points of the quarter with an eight-yard run to the right side and the PAT kick made it 14-0. Langley had nine carries for 67 yards and the one score to finish as the game’s leading rusher, despite not playing in the second half.