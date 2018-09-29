Glendale football has no answer against Muir

GLENDALE — Looking to start the second half of the season on the right note, the Glendale High football team experienced difficulty on both sides of the ball Friday night.
It led to frustration on the part of the Nitros, who are shorthanded because of injuries while trying to make some sort of a dent in the Pacific League.
It turned out that Glendale couldn’t get on track, yielding 31 first-quarter points in a 51-0 league home loss against Muir at Moyse Field.
Glendale (1-5, 0-3 in league) finished with just 12 yards of offense and dropped its third straight game. The Nitros have lost 24 straight league contests since beating crosstown rival Hoover during the final game of the 2014 season.
“It’s tough and it’s frustrating,” Glendale first-year coach Cary Harris said. “We have about four or five guys playing new positions for the first time and it takes time getting used to taking on a new position.
“We’re not going to give up at all. We still have some games left and there’s plenty of opportunity. We just need to be right there on some of these plays.”
Muir (5-1, 2-1) turned to its experienced skill players to make a huge difference in the first quarter.
Muir, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division IX, took a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Brian Love to Dyllan Ross with 9:07 remaining in the third quarter.
The Mustangs, who have won two consecutive contests, made it 13-0 on a five-yard run from Chuck Shull, who finished with 87 yards rushing in six carries and three touchdowns, with 6:23 to go in the first quarter.
Shull made it 19-0 with 4:39 to play in the quarter on a three-yard run.
A 41-yard touchdown run by Amaris Harrison on a sweep down the left side extended Muir’s lead to 25-0 with 2:17 to play in the first quarter.
The Mustangs closed out the first-quarter scoring on a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jordan Trice with eight seconds to go to pad the lead to 31-0.
All five of Muir’s first possessions began around the Glendale 40-yard line.
“It’s tough anytime you give a team a short field,” Harris said.
Nick Moore caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Love to give Muir a 38-0 with six minutes left in the second quarter.
Shull scored on a 30-yard run to make it 38-0 with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter. The Mustangs wrapped up the scoring with 5:30 to go in the fourth quarter on a 77-yard touchdown run from Audante Bailey.
Love completed five of nine passes for 170 yards before being taken out in the third quarter.
Glendale turned the ball over twice, once on an interception and once after fumbling a kick-off return attempt. The Nitros were shut out for the second time this season and have scored seven points or less three games in a row.
“It’s just a process and we’re looking to see improvement each week,” Harris said. “I think we’re making strides in the secondary and we’ve cut our number of turnovers down. We just don’t want to give up on ourselves.”
Glendale will travel to take on Arcadia, which is tied for first place in league with Crescenta Valley, at 7 p.m. Friday.