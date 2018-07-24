Glendale football sees changes in nonleague schedule

Regarding the Glendale High football team, there are a couple of tweaks to the 2018 schedule.
Things will look a bit different for Glendale during the first three weeks of the season and that’s fine with first-year coach Cary Harris.
Eager to get the season rolling, Harris said there’s plenty of opportunity for the Nitros to learn during the nonleague portion of the campaign before diving into the Pacific League.
“It will give us a chance during nonleague play to find our more about ourselves and what we can be about,” said Harris, a former USC player who took over for George Maiale. “You go out and play the way you can and try to bring each other up.”
Glendale's opponents combined for a 44-57 (.462 winning percentage) record last season. Five teams posted winning records, all of whom competed in a playoff contest.
Glendale will begin its season with a zero week game at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Maranatha.
Glendale opened 2017 with a 40-6 loss against Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary en route to going 2-8, 0-7 in league. Maranatha finished 6-5 and qualified for the CIF playoffs.
Glendale will also take part in seven games at Moyse Field, its home venue, and will have three games on a Thursday. The farthest the Nitros will travel will be about 12 miles for a league contest against Arcadia in October.
Glendale will meet Mendez at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in a nonleague home contest. The Nitros registered a 46-14 win against Mendez (3-7) last season.
The Nitros will have a bye the following week before wrapping up nonleague action with another new opponent when they face visiting Ribet Academy, which went 0-8 last season, at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
Glendale will then shift its attention to league play.
“We know going in there are going to be some quality teams throughout league,” Harris said. “There are a lot of big, strong athletes and we’ll see something different every week. We’ll look for it to bring out the best in our players.”
Glendale will start league while ending a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 versus Pasadena, which finished 2-8 last season. Pasadena posted a 68-13 win against Glendale in 2017.
The Nitros will hit the road for a short trek to Burroughs at 7 p.m. Sept. 20. The Indians rolled to an 81-14 win against the Nitros last season and finished 4-5 while missing the playoffs.
Glendale returns home to face Muir at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Muir blanked Glendale, 55-0, last season and advanced to the postseason while going 6-4. Muir took fourth in league in 2017.
The Nitros will embark on their most difficult portion of the schedule beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, when they travel to Arcadia. Arcadia (8-4 in 2017) notched a 35-0 win against Glendale and finished second in league last season.
Glendale will complete the regular season with three straight contests at Moyse.
The Nitros will be the home team at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 against Crescenta Valley. Crescenta Valley (8-3) notched a 50-7 win last season and reached the playoffs.
Glendale will get a crack at Burbank, which won the league championship and reached the CIF Southern Section Division VII semifinals last season, at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Burbank (10-3) cruised to a 59-0 win versus Glendale last season.
“There will be some good tests for us against those three teams,” Harris said. “They all did well last year.”
Glendale will finish up against cross-town rival Hoover in the “Battle for the Victory Bell” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Hoover and Glendale share the same venue and Hoover will be the designated home team this season.
Hoover (2-8) recorded a 35-25 win against Glendale last season. The Tornadoes have won three straight games against Glendale, which owns a 52-35-2 record in the rivalry game that started in 1930.
“You are going to have players from both sides all excited to play,” Harris said. “There will be a lot of people in the stands, but we have to realize there are nine games before the Hoover game to play.”
2018 Nitros Schedule
Aug. 17 at Maranatha, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Mendez, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Ribet Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Muir, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Crescenta Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Burbank, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Hoover, 7 p.m.