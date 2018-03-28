Burroughs softball begins title defense by blanking Glendale

BURBANK — There's a huge transition that's expected to occur in the circle for the Burroughs High softball team.
Having lost stalwart starting pitcher Presley Miraglia for the season because of academic issues, the Indians have turned to a pair of sophomores to fill at least part of the void in their quest to win a fourth straight Pacific League championship.
Sidnie Dabbadie drew the starting assignment against Glendale in the Pacific League opener Tuesday and passed her first league test by tossing a one-hitter in a 10-0 five-inning victory at Olive Park.
"I came out and felt very confident with my control," said Dabbadie, who will likely split the pitching chores with sophomore Isabella Kam in place of Miraglia, who was selected the league's pitcher of the year last season and the 2016 All-Area Softball Player of the Year. "It's definitely hard to come in [after Miraglia], but it's an opportunity and you try to make the most of it.
"We had great energy out there and that helped settle the team down. I was able to hug the inside of the plate and get a lot of pop-ups and ground balls. It worked out well."
Burroughs (2-3-1) improved to 23-0 against Glendale (6-1-1) since joining the Pacific League in 2007. The Indians, who split the league championship with Crescenta Valley last season, will meet thew Nitros again April 19 at Glendale.
Glendale's lone hit came on an infield single by Andrea Chacon to start the second. Dabbadie, a right-hander, ended the inning with a 1-6-3 double play.
Dabbadie retired the final seven batters she faced.
"Sidnie came out real well and got the job done," Burroughs coach Wes Tanigawa said. "It's a big setback not having Presley here, but you see what your other pitchers can do and Sidnie got us going.
"We were able to keep things simple and we got the hits when we needed them. Timely hits. The season might be a struggle for us, but we'll give it our best shot."
Burroughs finished with 12 hits.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first on a run-scoring single by Chloe Bookmeyer.
Burroughs scored three runs in the second to make it 4-0. An error by the catcher gave Burroughs a 2-0 lead before Jessica Amaya singled in a run to make it 3-0 and scored on a three-base error by the left fielder.
Citlali Mendez drove in a run to give the Indians a 5-0 lead in the third.
A two-run single from Nikki Ricciardella gave Burrough a 7-0 lead. Another run-scoring single by Amaya made it 8-0.
The Indians scored two runs in the fourth on an RBI triple by Bookmeyer and a sacrifice fly by Megan Williams closed out the scoring.
Burroughs received three hits from Mia Storer and two each from Amaya, Kaitlin Escamilla, Bookmeyer and Ricciardella. Storer, Bookmeyer, Mendez and Ricciardella scored two runs apiece.
Glendale coach Chris Funaro, whose team tied for fourth in league with Burbank last season, said the Nitros couldn't get on track.
"Our defense wasn't very good and most of their runs came on errors," said Funaro, whose team committed four errors. "And then you only get the one hit.
"We have some things we can build on and some of our players had good efforts. It's just a tough way to start league."
The Indians and Nitros will compete in league games Thursday. Burroughs will be at Crescenta Valley and Glendale will be at home against Muir.
Twitter: @TCNCharlesRich