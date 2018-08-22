Girls' Golf Preview: Crescenta Valley seeking to move up in Pacific

Of the three area girls’ golf teams, only Crescenta Valley qualified for the CIF Southern Section playoffs last season.
Crescenta Valley finished fourth in the Pacific League before marching on to the CIF Southern Section Eastern Team Divisional.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy showed some improvement following a fourth-place finish in the Mission League.
Glendale lost standout Elis Alaan to graduation after Allan reached the CIF Southern Section Individual Final en route to being named the All-Area Girls’ Golfer of the Year.
Here is a closer look at the teams.
CRESCENTA VALLEY
Crescenta Valley took 11th at the team divisional at Jurupa Hills Country Club in Riverside last season.
The Falcons will bring back most of its starting lineup, led by seniors Vienna Bebla, Cathlyn Junioe and Lynna Chung.
“We should be OK,” Crescenta Valley coach Grant Clark said. “We have some very good players and they have experience.
“We have high hopes and we’d like to move up in league. Arcadia won league last year and they will still be the favorite. Burroughs took second and they should be a solid team.”
FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART ACADEMY
Coach Ric Moore begins his fourth season with the Tologs. Under Moore, Flintridge Sacred Heart will look for continued improvement despite having lost four players to graduation.
“It will be somewhat of a rebuild, but that’s OK,” said Moore, who is the director of instruction at San Gabriel Country Club in San Gabriel and a former head professional at Chevy Chase Country Club in Glendale. “There will be a lot of opportunities for them to perform.
“Mission League will be tough again. Harvard-Westlake should have a dominate team and [Sherman Oaks] Notre Dame will be good again. Alemany, Marlborough and us will be rebuilding. Our players are motivated and want to play well.”
The Tologs have put most of their starting lineup together and it will include juniors Jenny Wang and Kiko Mu and sophomores Sophia Wilson and Katelyn Hsu.
GLENDALE
It will be difficult to replace Alaan, who was the first Glendale girls’ golfer to advance beyond the second stage of the playoffs since Tammy Panich accomplished the feat in 2008.
Glendale, which competes in the Pacific League, will look for the next wave of talent.
“It’s definitely hard to find somebody to take the place of Elis, who had such a great season last year,” Glendale coach Anthony Mohr said. “We’re looking to find ways to improve the program and we have some players who have some experience.
“The goal will be to see improvement from them by the end of the season.”
Glendale will turn to sophomores Arpi Stepanyan, Nicole Harrigan, Karina Gevorkian and Gabby Manukyan.