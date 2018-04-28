GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 28, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Burroughs High freshman Lauryn Bailey was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Chloe Ataya, Freshman, Forward, Crescenta Valley

Made an immediate impact for the Falcons as she tallied 17 goals and had three assists during a rookie season that saw her notch All-Pacific League honorable mention.

Lauryn Bailey, Freshman, Forward, Burroughs

A driving force in one of the Indians' finest seasons as the All-Pacific League first-team pick was an instant force on the pitch who scored 18 goals and had five assists.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy sophomore Lauren Bolte was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Lauren Bolte, Sophomore, Forward, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Aggressive and fearless attacker earned Mission League Most Valuable Offensive Player accolade for league champs after scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.

Flintridge Prep junior Mika Celeste was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Mika Celeste, Junior, Midfielder, Flintridge Prep

Sometimes overlooked standout was an All-CIF Southern Section Division III first-team and All-Prep League second-team choice who led the state with 30 assists to go along with 23 goals, including two in the CIF SoCal Division III Regional title game.

Flintridge Prep senior Mona Cesario was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Mona Cesario, Senior, Midfielder, Flintridge Prep

The motor in the Rebels' scoring machine, the offensive catalyst was an All-CIF second-teamer and All-Prep League first-teamer who had 11 goals and three assists.

Flintridge Prep freshman Makenna Dominguez was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Photo by Dan Watson)

Makenna Dominguez, Freshman, Forward, Flintridge Prep

In a sensational debut season, the All-CIF and All-Prep League first-teamer put up huge numbers with 28 goals and 24 assists, highlighted by a pair of scores and an assist in the Rebels' historic 3-1 CIF Southern Section Division III championship win over Pacifica.

Flintridge Prep junior Caitlin Fong was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Caitlin Fong, Junior, Defender, Flintridge Prep

A defensive stalwart and offensive weapon, the All-CIF first-team and All-Prep League second-team choice had six goals and 20 assists.

La Cañada High senior Mia LeClerc was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Photo by Dan Watson)

Mia LeClerc, Senior, Midfielder, La Cañada

Rio Hondo League Most Valuable Player was a defensive presence who also had one goal and three assists in league before helping the Spartans to the CIF Southern Section Division IV quarterfinals.

Flintridge Prep junior Helen Schaefer was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Photo by Dan Watson)

Helen Schaefer, Junior, Forward, Flintridge Prep

Despite missing 12 games, last season's All-Area Girls' Soccer Player of the Year was a candidate to repeat as she earned All-CIF and All-Prep League first-team accolades after scoring 35 goals and 28 assists for 98 points, which was tied for third in state as she averaged 4.7 points per game. Schaefer scored in 20 of the 21 games she played and the Rebels were 20-1 with her on the field.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior Amethyst Trang was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Photo by Miguel Vasconcellos)

Amethyst Trang, Senior, Midfielder, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Always a creator on offense, led Tologs to first Mission League title since 2011, was voted Mission League Most Valuable Player and earned All-CIF Southern Section Division II first-team honor after contributing eight goals and three assists.

Flintridge Prep senior Lindsey Uteda was selected to the All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Lindsey Uteda, Senior, Goalie, Flintridge Prep

All-Prep League Defensive Player of the Year and All-CIF second-team choice was a standout in goal for the CIF champions, posting 13 shutouts as the Rebels allowed but 33 goals in 33 matches.

Flintridge Prep's Esteban Chavez was selected the All-Area Girls' Soccer Coach of the Year. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Esteban Chavez, Flintridge Prep

Piloted Rebels to their greatest season and one of the finest in area chronicle as they won their first CIF Southern Section Division III championship, added another Prep League title and advanced to the CIF SoCal Division III Regional title match. Along the way, Prep (26-5-2) tallied 164 goals, the fourth-highest total in CIF Southern Section history, and put together a 22-match winning streak, which tied for the sixth-best mark in section lore.

