All-Area Girls' Soccer First Team

Despite missing 12 games, last season's All-Area Girls' Soccer Player of the Year was a candidate to repeat as she earned All-CIF and All-Prep League first-team accolades after scoring 35 goals and 28 assists for 98 points, which was tied for third in state as she averaged 4.7 points per game. Schaefer scored in 20 of the 21 games she played and the Rebels were 20-1 with her on the field.