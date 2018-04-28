All-Area Girls' Soccer Second Team

Orla Dempsey, Senior, Forward, Providence
All-Independence League Player of the Year led league champs with nine goals and added six assists.
Campbell Green, Senior, Forward, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
All-Mission League first-team selection and team MVP made the Tologs go and led the way defensively.
Rita Grigorian, Senior, Forward, Glendale
Led Nitros to fourth-place league finish and back to playoffs for first time since 2004, earning Pacific League Player of the Year and All-CIF Southern Section Division V first-team recognition after scoring nine goals.
Arielle Guzman, Junior, Defender, Flintridge Prep
Excellent defender added three assists in an All-Prep League second-team season.
Hillary Howard, Sophomore, Forward, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
All-Mission League first-team honoree totaled eight goals and three assists.
Chloe Kouyoumdjian, Senior, Forward, La Cañada
Spartans' biggest offensive threat had four goals and two assists in Rio Hondo League play and earned a slot on the all-league first team.
Abbie Riggs, Junior, Midfielder, Burroughs
Ultra-talented playmaker was an All-Pacific League first-teamer with eight goals and 20 assists.
Kallie Rushing, Senior, Defender, La Cañada
All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick led a Spartans defense that posted two playoff shutouts en route to quarterfinals.
Yasmeen White, Junior, Defender, Flintridge Prep
All-CIF and All-Prep League second-teamer had a huge boot and provided the Rebels with a physical presence in the back.
Nicole Yim, Senior, Forward/Defender, Crescenta Valley
Versatile talent could play anywhere and earned an All-Pacific League first-team nod.
Gracie Zaragoza, Sophomore, Goalie, Crescenta Valley
First-team All-Pacific League selection came up big for the Falcons when needed most.