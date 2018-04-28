GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

All-Area Girls' Soccer Second Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 28, 2018 | 8:10 AM
Orla Dempsey, Senior, Forward, Providence

All-Independence League Player of the Year led league champs with nine goals and added six assists.

Campbell Green, Senior, Forward, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

All-Mission League first-team selection and team MVP made the Tologs go and led the way defensively.
Rita Grigorian, Senior, Forward, Glendale

Led Nitros to fourth-place league finish and back to playoffs for first time since 2004, earning Pacific League Player of the Year and All-CIF Southern Section Division V first-team recognition after scoring nine goals.

Arielle Guzman, Junior, Defender, Flintridge Prep

Excellent defender added three assists in an All-Prep League second-team season.

Hillary Howard, Sophomore, Forward, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

All-Mission League first-team honoree totaled eight goals and three assists.

Chloe Kouyoumdjian, Senior, Forward, La Cañada

Spartans' biggest offensive threat had four goals and two assists in Rio Hondo League play and earned a slot on the all-league first team.

Abbie Riggs, Junior, Midfielder, Burroughs

Ultra-talented playmaker was an All-Pacific League first-teamer with eight goals and 20 assists.

Kallie Rushing, Senior, Defender, La Cañada

All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick led a Spartans defense that posted two playoff shutouts en route to quarterfinals.

Yasmeen White, Junior, Defender, Flintridge Prep

All-CIF and All-Prep League second-teamer had a huge boot and provided the Rebels with a physical presence in the back.

Nicole Yim, Senior, Forward/Defender, Crescenta Valley

Versatile talent could play anywhere and earned an All-Pacific League first-team nod.

Gracie Zaragoza, Sophomore, Goalie, Crescenta Valley

First-team All-Pacific League selection came up big for the Falcons when needed most.

