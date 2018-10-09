Hoover football cancels, forfeits league game against Burroughs

Hoover, which is now 1-7, 0-5 in league, is scheduled to take on Crescenta Valley in a league contest Oct. 19 at Moyse. Hoover is then set to meet crosstown rival Glendale in the “Battle for the Victory Bell” on Oct. 25 at the same venue. The Hoover-Glendale rivalry is one of the oldest in the state and dates back to 1930. Hoover has won the last three games against Glendale.