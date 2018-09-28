Hoover football overwhelmed by Arcadia

ARCADIA — Home was on the horizon for the Hoover High football team as it played host Arcadia in the final of five straight road games.
Against the Apaches, the road continued to be unkind to the Tornadoes.
With an undermanned squad, Hoover was thoroughly overwhelmed by host Arcadia, 47-7, in Pacific League football Thursday night.
“Injuries, a lot of injuries,” Hoover coach Terrance Jones said. “A lot of our seniors are injured, so we’re playing with a lot of sophomores and freshmen who want to come out and play.”
It was a disastrous start for Hoover (1-5, 0-3 in league) and it would not get much better. Apaches Rolandiss Whitener took the opening kickoff 83 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown for Arcadia (4-2, 3-0).
After the Tornadoes were unable to get a first down on their first possession, Arcadia scored immediately after the punt. On the first offensive play for the hosts, Damarco Moorer took a pitch to the right and ran it 31 yards for another touchdown. With 9:23 left in the first, Arcadia led, 12-0.
Less than a minute later, Hoover quarterback Mattis Richards was picked off in the middle of the field and Maxwell Gurule returned the interception 33 yards for another touchdown.
Later in the quarter, the Apaches went on a 74-yard march in which apparent touchdowns from 74 and 12 yards away were negated by flags before quarterback Dylan Guerra connected with Jabari Knidle for a eight-yard aerial score.
Moorer struck again, running the ball 47 yards on the first play of the possession for a score. The first ended with the visitors in a 33-0 hole.
Fifty-nine seconds into the second quarter, Whitener intercepted Richards and ran it back for a 30-yard score.
After the second interception return for a score, the officials implemented a running clock with the score at 40-0 and 10:46 left in the second.
On the ensuing possession, Hoover did get a first down on a Jaiden Forster six-yard run. However, the drive fizzled out and Arcadia got the ball back. On the first play of the Apache possession, Ahmad Lipscomb caught a short pass from Guerra and streaked down the right side for a 64-yard touchdown. The score at half was 47-0 and the clock would keep running throughout the second half.
Guerra and the rest of the Apache starters did not see the field after the break. Guerra finished a perfect six for six for 131 yards and the two touchdowns. Moorer led all rushers with three carries for 80 yards and two scores.
Richards finished 10 of 27 for 56 yards and two picks. Andrew Rangel, taking advantage of the Apaches reserves, led Hoover on the ground with four carries for 44 yards.
“We’ve got some good pieces, we’re going to build,” Jones said.
Hoover averted what would have been the first shutout since 2015 in the final minutes with some help from the hosts. Apaches reserve quarterback Chalchisa Chaffe had a shotgun snap sail over his head into the end zone, where Tornado Sebastian Sologaista covered the ball for the Hoover touchdown and the only points of the second half.
Jones, in his second year, has now lost both of his games versus Arcadia by a combined score of 94-25. In comparison, current Arcadia coach Andrew Policky, who was coach at Hoover from 2011-12, also lost his two games against Arcadia as the Tornadoes head man with his margin being 98-13.
“I’ve walked a mile in [Jones’] shoes; I know how it feels,” Policky said.
Up next for the Tornadoes will finally be a game where they are the home team, hosting Pasadena at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Moyse Field.
“Hopefully next week against Pasadena we get the ball rolling,” Jones said.