Hoover football overwhelmed by Arcadia

On the ensuing possession, Hoover did get a first down on a Jaiden Forster six-yard run. However, the drive fizzled out and Arcadia got the ball back. On the first play of the Apache possession, Ahmad Lipscomb caught a short pass from Guerra and streaked down the right side for a 64-yard touchdown. The score at half was 47-0 and the clock would keep running throughout the second half.