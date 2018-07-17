Burbank-Jewish War Veterans Major softball All-Stars eliminated in State Tournament

A successful season came to a close for the Burbank-Jewish War Veterans Major All-Star softball team Sunday.
After winning District 16 and Section 2 championships, Burbank-Jewish War Veterans entered the State Tournament armed with confidence.
Unfortunately for the team, its impressive playoff run concluded in the semifinals following an 18-4 defeat against Section 4 representative Westchester at West Lancaster Little League Fields. The game was called in the fourth inning.
Earlier Sunday, Burbank-Jewish War Veterans began bracket play with an 11-0 win versus Section 9 champion Magnolia. The contest was called in the fourth.
“We gave it a great run and we got a lot of very good experience,” Burbank-Jewish War Veterans coach Eddie Aceves said. “We had a very young team with just a couple of returners.
“The weather was pretty hot up there and it took some time getting used to. We played a lot of good teams and it says something about our team to get to the semifinals. It’s a huge step for the future of our program.”
Westchester scored six runs in the first inning and two in the second to take an 8-0 lead. Burbank scored three runs in the third to pull to within 8-3, but couldn’t get any closer.
“Westchester is one of the top teams for a reason and we made some errors and it was too hard to overcome,” Aceves said.
Against Magnolia, Burbank-Jewish War Veterans scored two runs in the first, five in the third and four in the fourth. Starting pitcher Brianna Brennan went the distance, striking out seven to collect the win.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans received three hits, three runs and two runs batted in from Deanna Aceves and two hits each from Kara Valencia and Tawnie Ohrt. Skylar Vanole sealed the win with a two-run triple in the fourth to cap the scoring.
“We got off to a very good start early on and did a lot of things well,” Eddie Aceves said.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans began the tournament with a series of pool-play games. It went 4-2 in that stretch, closing out with an 11-1 win versus Section 5 Bellflower on Saturday.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans scored 57 runs in the tournament.