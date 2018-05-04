Glendale, Crescenta Valley earn half-dozen Pacific League titles

Crescenta Valley's nine additional CIF qualifiers to Trabuco Hills consist of Colin FitzGerald (second in the 3,200 in 9:16.62 and second in the 1,600 in 4:22.31), Kristina Carrillo (third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.69 and third in the 300 hurdles in 46.86), Wilbur (third in the 1,600 in 4:22.89), Artin Allahverdian (third in the 3,200 in 9:17.42), Caitlyn Couch (third in the 800 in 2:22.34), Trinidy Charles (third in the girls' triple jump in 33-5) and Emily Perkins (third in the girls' pole vault in 9-6).