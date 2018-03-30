Upstart Burroughs boys' golf places second in league at De Bell

BURBANK — There have been plenty of positive signs of late for the Burroughs High boys' golf team.
Another occurred Thursday during the fourth Pacific League match of the season at De Bell Golf Club.
Upstart Burroughs received a three-over-par 74 from freshman Kodiak Hernandez, who tied for first and helped the Indians place second with a 395. Arcadia, the defending league championship, took first with a 392.
"There are a lot of great things taking place within the program," said Burroughs coach Greg Everhart, whose team took second in the Burbank Schools' Invitational on March 21 at De Bell. "We're doing a very good job at lowering our scores and it's giving us a chance to win and gain more confidence.
"We came up short by just three strokes, so you realize every stroke is so important. I'm very impressed with the way we are playing right now. We obviously can't control what Arcadia shoots, but we can at least control what we shoot."
Hernandez tied for first with Jerry Wu of Arcadia. The Indians also received a 75 from Jake Panikowski.
"Kodiak has been doing great," Everhart said. "It's the same thing with Jake. Both have been on their games."
The Indians got an 81 from Aaron Cohen, 82 from Trey Sanchez and an 83 from Niko Coccio.
Crescenta Valley (third for 416) and Burbank (fourth for 448) are shooting for improvement.
Peter Kim paced Crescenta Valley with a 75 and JJ Nakao carded a 76.
The Falcons got 80s from Nate Frink and Jayden Chung, an 88 from Dylan Asprer and a 93 from Andrew Hong.
"Peter takes the game very seriously and he's been doing well," Crescenta Valley coach Mark Samford said. "He's also got a lot of experience.
"For a lot of our guys this year, it's their first varsity experience. I don't know if it's nerves or a confidence thing, but I know they all have better golf left. I'm OK with where we are right now. It's mostly about having confidence under pressure and it takes practice."
Burbank, which took second in league last season, got a 91 from Kevin Kienlen, 92 from Brian McCarthy, 94 from Hayden Chase and a 95 from Devin Blazon.
"JJ shot well and he's the leader of our team," Burbank coach Doug Grimshaw said. "I think he's been consistently one of the top players in our league.
"We've for the most part been finishing in fourth in league and that's probably where we'll finish. So, it's just about getting ready for the next league match."
The next league match will begin at 12:30 p.m. April 12 at Whittier Narrows Golf Course in South El Monte. The sixth and final league match will take place April 19 at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima.
The league team finals will be held May 1 at De Bell and the individual finals will occur May 2 at a site to be determined.
