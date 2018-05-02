Area boys' golf teams wrap up Pacific League team competition

There was plenty at stake Tuesday for a trio of area boys' golf teams in the final Pacific League match of the season at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia.
Burroughs High, Crescenta Valley and Burbank each left the par-71 venue on positive notes.
Burroughs finished second with a 398 to finish second overall, Crescenta Valley had a 403 for third overall and Burbank carded a 415 to finish fourth.
Burroughs and Crescenta Valley qualified for the CIF Southern Section team finals, which will be held May 14. Burbank didn't have enough qualifying scores to move on to CIF. In addition, all three teams will have players in the league's individual tournament, which will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.
Burroughs shot a 398, 30 strokes behind host and league champion Arcadia.
The Indians received a 77 from Kodiak Hernandez, 78 from Niko Coccio, 80 from Jake Panikowsji, 81 from Ryan McGowan and an 82 from Aaron Cohen. Hernandez, Coccio, Panikowski, McGowan, Cohen and Trey Sanchez will be among a group of 16 from the league who will compete at Soule on Wednesday.
The top six from the field will qualify for the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional, which will be held Monday at Soule.
Crescenta Valley got a 73 from Peter Kim, 78 from Dylan Asprer, 81 from Daniel DeGuzman, 84 from Andrew Hong and an 87 from Nate Frink. Kim and Frink will compete in the league individual final.
"My guys have embraced the concept of competition and they are playing much better," Crescenta Valley coach Mark Samford said. "They are learning how to deal with pressure and their scores are getting better."
Burbank received a 74 from JJ Nakao, 83s from Kevin Kienlen and Hayden Chase, an 84 from Brian McCarthy and an 89 from Nick Toczek. Nakao and Kienlen will participate in the individual final.
"We had some good things happen with JJ and Kevin qualifying [for the league individual final]," Burbank coach Doug Grimshaw said. "They are both freshmen, so it's great experience.
"Overall, I'm happy with our scores from today. We have something to build on heading into next year."
