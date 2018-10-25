Crescenta Valley's Muradoglu falls in Pacific League tennis final

Also in singles, No. 4 Celine Khachiki of Glendale fell, 6-0, 6-1 to Yang in a semifinal match before suffering an 8-4 defeat to Yao in the third-place contest. In doubles, the Burbank tandem of Kristina Kirakosyan and Johana Faraj, the No. 3 seed, lost to No. 2 Angela Qiu and Sunny Ng of Arcadia, 7-5, 6-2, in a semifinal contest. Kirakosyan and Faraj forfeited the third-place match after Kirakosyan suffered an injury in the semifinal match.