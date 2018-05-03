Crescenta Valley's Rowe secures another third-place league finish

BURBANK — Crescenta Valley High tennis player Kevin Rowe has an impressive track record of advancing to the semifinals of the Pacific League Tournament.
As a sophomore two years ago, he was part of a Falcons doubles contingent to make it to the final four. In 2017, he advanced to the semifinals in singles.
For his senior tournament finale, Rowe was back in the singles semifinals. Unfortunately, for the third time the fourth-seeeded Falcon wasn't able to advance to the finals, losing to top-seeded junior Hellman Zhao of Arcadia, 6-0, 6-0, on Wednesday.
However, for the third consecutive season, Rowe was able to rebound to finish third in league, downing No. 2 junior Vincent Leong of Arcadia, 8-5.
"It's very nice being a senior that I was able to get third again," said Rowe, who teamed up with teammate Charlie Kim to place third in doubles in 2016. "After getting third last year and coming in third with my partner two years ago, I'm just keeping the tradition of coming in third alive.
"There was definitely pressure on me to get that third place again and I felt it in that last match."
Crescenta Valley, which placed second behind Arcadia in the team standings this season, also had a doubles duo in the semifinals. Juniors Justin Kim and Mclean Lunt, seeded No. 4, fell in the semis to No. 1 junior Jun Nakamine and senior Nicholas Figueria of Arcadia, 6-1, 6-2.
"Last year we only made it through the first round, so to be able to get to the semifinals this year is an accomplishment for us," said Kim, who has teamed with Lunt since the two were freshmen on the Falcons junior varsity team. "But I think we could have pulled through today and we could have played better than we did."
In the third-place match, the Falcons tandem lost to No. 2 sophomore Herman Sham and junior Michael Gu of Arcadia, 8-4.
"Since we have been playing together for awhile, I think that really helps us limit our mistakes as a team," Lunt said. "We have come to know each other's playing style and that's a big benefit for us."
Arcadia had a dominant presence in the second day of the tournament, as Apaches singles players and doubles teams occupied six of the eight semifinal spots.
After falling in the semifinals, Rowe had some motivation going against Leong in the third-place match. During the regular season, the two played one another and Rowe had a 5-2 lead against Leong, only to lose, 7-5.
Rowe started off strong against the Arcadia opponent, jumping out to a 7-1 lead and was one game away from securing the win. But Leong fought back and won four straight games to trail, 7-5. Rowe was able to break serve to capture the win.
"What happened before against him was in my mind and that's what kind of came back to haunt me," Rowe said. "When I was up and he started coming back my mind literally went into that mode and it was a terrible flashback all over again.
"But it was a close one in that last game and thankfully I was able to come back and close it out."
