Flintridge Prep softball unable to sustain early lead

After silencing the Cubs (7-2, 2-0) in the bottom of the first, the Rebels pushed across three runs in the top of the second to make it 4-0. Kate Huntley (two for three) singled to center and Madeline Montes (two for two with a walk and a run scored) singled just inside the bag at third. Natalie Dale followed with a bunt to the pitcher, who made a throwing error to third allowing Huntley to score. The next batter was Melissa Grande (two for three with a double, two RBI and a run scored) who blooped a base hit to shallow right field to score Montes and Dale.