Odom earns two titles for Flintridge Prep track

BURBANK — Almost every postseason, the Flintridge Prep track and field program produces one standout at the Prep League Finals.
While there were plenty of good efforts from a veteran cast, this season's breakout star was freshman Andrew Odom.
The Glendale resident claimed his school's lone individual victory at Burroughs High, while taking part in a team triumph and qualifying in three events to the CIF Southern Section Division IV prelims.
Odom's Rebels finished third in the boys' standings with 72 points and trailed archrival Pasadena Poly (139) and Webb (97), while Chadwick (23) and Firebaugh (2) followed behind.
As for the Rebels' girls, it was a down season for a squad that finished second in 2017. This time, the Rebels were sixth, or last, with 34 points behind Mayfield (173), Poly (143), Westridge (69), Webb (39) and Chadwick (35).
Overall, Flintridge Prep finished with two league titles and 13 CIF qualifications.
"There's a lot to build from this," first-year Flintridge Prep coach Scott Jung said. "We're not graduating any of our young sprinters from the girls' side, while the boys also have a lot of young talent. With our distance runners, we have a chance to get them healthy before prelims."
Odom was full of surprises Friday as he entered the 400-meter run as the No. 3 seed with a preliminary mark of 56.26 seconds and a personal-best time of 55.5.
The freshman blitzed both those times by racing to victory in 53.58, which beat Poly's Harry Brown Liddi (53.77).
"I wasn't expecting that," Odom said. "I didn't come in with the best time, but I had a really good run and I'm excited to win."
Prior to the 400, Odom filled in for injured fellow freshman Zach Kim on the Rebels' 400-meter relay squad.
The move paid off as the foursome of Odom, Thomas Porter, Alex Smith and Jonathan Le claimed the league title in 45.25.
Odom also joined Alexander Boquet, Will Tayback and Alex Smith for the 1,600 relay and the squad earned a CIF berth by placing third in 3 minutes, 43.52 seconds.
While Odom was his school's lone three-event CIF qualifier, the Rebels boasted dual advancers in Evan Pattinelli, Sebastian Evans and Porter.
A banged up Pattinelli, the reigning Division IV 3,200-meter champion, took silver in the 3,200 (10:22.22) and in the 1,600 (4:37.76), finishing runner-up in the events to friendly rival Xian Shively (4:29.76 and 10:07.90) of Poly.
Evans took second in the 800 (2:08.31) and third in the 1,600 (4:44.64), while Porter just earned CIF advancement by .01 seconds as he was third in the 200 in 23.73.
Ethan Moutes also placed third in the 800 (2:08.31) and Carson Hasbrouck took third in the 3,200 (10:38.18) to earn advancement.
"For Evan, it's all about getting rest and now he has a chance to do that," Jung said. "I expect him to do much better at CIF finals."
The Rebels have two weeks before returning to action at the Division IV preliminaries at Carpinteria High on May 12.
Distances led the way for the Flintridge Prep girls, who qualified three runners in two events.
Junior Sasha Codiga earned a pair of second-place finishes in the 800 (2:21.54) and 1,600 (5:20.63).
Codiga finished second in both races to dynamic Mayfield freshman Audrey Suarez (2:13.44 and 5:14.51).
"It means a lot to qualify in two events because it's been a tough year for me and I struggled in the middle of the season," Codiga said. "So, it was good and exciting to have such good competition in league this year."
Senior Sophie Gitlin also took second place in the 3,200 with a time of 11:34.54 as Mayfield's Sidney Hendricks turned in a strong kick for a triumph in 11:29.36.
Webb's Nick Johnson was named Prep League boys' field most valuable athlete, Shively was the league running most valuable athlete, Westridge's Caroline Collins was the girls' field most valuable athlete and Suarez was the girls' running most valuable athlete.