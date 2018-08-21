Weekly Football Prewiews: Crescenta Valley vs. Santa Fe; Glendale vs. Mendez Learning Center; Hoover vs. Laguna Beach

CRESCENTA VALLEY AT SANTA FE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pioneer High
RECORDS: The Falcons are 1-0; the Chiefs are 0-1
LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Redondo Union, 28-7; Santa Fe lost to Fullerton, 24-19
OUTLOOK: It was an impressive performance for Crescenta Valley, as it opened its season with a commanding win in a zero-week game. The Falcons who finished third in the Pacific League last season, dominated on both sides of the ball and never trailed. Starting quarterback Cole Doyle finished with three total touchdowns, including two through the air. Doyle completed 12 of 20 passes for 120 yards and rushed for 148 yards in 21 carries. Colby Rees tossed a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone for Crescenta Valley. The Falcons, ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division VII, limited Redondo Union to 317 yards of offense. Santa Fe, which competes in the Del Rio League, suffered a tough season-opening home defeat. Santa Fe trailed, 18-0, after the first quarter before mounting a comeback bid that fell short.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley and Santa Fe will meet for the first time since 2009, when Crescenta Valley posted a 27-24 win in a CIF Southern Section Southeast Division first-round playoff contest.
MENDEZ LEARNING CENTER at GLENDALE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Glendale High
RECORDS: The Nitros are 0-1; the Jaguars are 0-1
LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to Maranatha, 42-0; Mendez lost to Bosco Tech, 35-20
OUTLOOK: It proved to be a tough debut for Glendale coach Cary Harris, whose team mustered just two first downs and finished with minus-two yards of offense versus Maranatha. Glendale’s quarterbacks had a difficult time gaining any traction, as they combined to complete one of five passes for zero yards. Chris Ibarra, a reigning All-Area selection, rushed for 29 yards in 12 carries. Ibarra didn’t receive much help, as the other Nitros running backs rushed for minus-33 yards in 12 carries. Mendez, a third-year program, is 6-15 in its history. The Jaguars participate in the Central League.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: The Nitros have lost eight straight games, dating back to last season. The Nitros won two games in 2017, including a 46-14 win at Mendez.
HOOVER AT LAGUNA BEACH
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Laguna Beach High
RECORDS: The Tornadoes are 1-0; the Breakers are 0-0
LAST WEEK: Hoover defeated La Cañada, 13-12, Laguna Beach did not play
OUTLOOK: Hoover began the season on the right note with its home win versus La Cañada. The Tornadoes finished off their comeback when quarterback Mattis Richards tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to James Chang with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Richards, a junior, completed 24 of 46 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Richards, who had three interceptions, also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Guilermo Corrales. Hoover will embark on a five-game road trip. After Laguna Beach, Hoover will travel to Campbell Hall before playing three straight Pacific League games against Burbank, Muir and Arcadia. Laguna Beach has moved to the PAC-4 League after being in the Orange Coast League last season. The Breakers finished second in league last season and fell to Rancho Christian in a first-round playoff game. Senior receiver Sean Nolan returns for Laguna Beach. Nolan caught 56 passes for 823 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Hoover, which didn’t face Laguna Beach in 2017, will look to begin a campaign with two wins in a row for the second time in the last three seasons.
