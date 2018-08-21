Weekly Football Prewiews: Crescenta Valley vs. Santa Fe; Glendale vs. Mendez Learning Center; Hoover vs. Laguna Beach

OUTLOOK: Hoover began the season on the right note with its home win versus La Cañada. The Tornadoes finished off their comeback when quarterback Mattis Richards tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to James Chang with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Richards, a junior, completed 24 of 46 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Richards, who had three interceptions, also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Guilermo Corrales. Hoover will embark on a five-game road trip. After Laguna Beach, Hoover will travel to Campbell Hall before playing three straight Pacific League games against Burbank, Muir and Arcadia. Laguna Beach has moved to the PAC-4 League after being in the Orange Coast League last season. The Breakers finished second in league last season and fell to Rancho Christian in a first-round playoff game. Senior receiver Sean Nolan returns for Laguna Beach. Nolan caught 56 passes for 823 yards and nine touchdowns last season.