Sports Roundup: Glendale boys’ track speeds past Crescenta Valley

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale 68, Crescenta Valley 65: The visiting Nitros defeated the Falcons in a Pacific League meet Thursday, marking the first time Glendale has topped Crescenta Valley since the 1990s.
It came down to the final event — the 4x400-meter-relay — which Glendale's Ostap Mejia, Dylan Andrade, Dane Tamme and Arvin Sales teamed up to win in 3 minutes 33.60 seconds.
Sales finished first in the 800 (1:59.80) and the 1,600 (4:37.30). Andrade captured the 400 (51.40).
Crescenta Valley's Roy Choe won the high jump in 6 feet and the long jump at 20 5 1/2.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Crescenta Valley 94, Glendale 33: Host Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League victory Thursday.
Crescenta Valley's Caitlyn Couch took the 800 in 2 minutes 2:27.10 seconds and the 3,200 (12:33.70). Gaby Borraez of Crescenta Valley won the 1,600-meter race in (5:39.80)..
BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 8, Pasadena 3: Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League home victory Friday at Stengel Field.
Crescenta Valley starting pitcher Chuck Grimm got the victory. The Falcons are 12-4, 2-0 in league.
Muir 3, Hoover 0: The Tornadoes picked up only two hits in a Pacific League road defeat Friday.
Hoover is 1-12 and 0-2 in league after dropping its fifth straight contest.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 13, Valencia Valencia 4: The Falcons (5-3) cruised to a nonleague road win Friday. Crescenta Valley got three goals from Allie Foster and two apiece from Lexi Ballard, Peyton Marshall and Madeline Heeg.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at the San Francisco Distance Carnival: It was a historic day for Vaqueros sophomore Raymond Lopez at Chabot College on Friday.
The distance runner set his school's record in the 10,000-meter run with a winning time of 29 minutes, 55.04 seconds. The mark was the fastest in the country this season, according to Vaqueros head coach Eddie Lopez (no relation).
Raymond Lopez set the school record in the 5K with a mark of 14:27.99 at the Occidental College Distance Carnival on March 9.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 9, San Diego Mesa College 0: Host Glendale rolled to a nonconference win Friday.
The Vaqueros got wins in singles from Miah Webb (6-0, 6-1), Hailey McNall (6-1, 6-1), Sabrina Subero (6-2, 6-1), Ruth Kachatorian (6-0, 6-1) and Felica Moradian (6-0, 6-0). They also got a win by forfeit.
In doubles, Glendale received wins from Webb and Subero (8-0) and Kachatorian and Moradian (8-0) and a victory by forfeit.
