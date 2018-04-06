Sports Roundup: Molina shines at Arcadia

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Matthew Molina at the Arcadia Multis: St. Francis High athlete Matthew Molina, competing unattached, won two events in the Arcadia Multis decathlon on Friday at Arcadia.

Molina captured the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.40 seconds and the high jump in 6 feet, 6 inches. The multis are being run at the larger Arcadia Invitational. Through five events of the decathlon, Molina is in second with 3,417 points.

Crescenta Valley at the Arcadia Invitational: The Falcons had one individual runner and a team compete on the first day of action Friday evening at Arcadia.

Crescenta Valley turned in a strong effort in the invitational 4x1,600 relay in taking 12th place in 18:03.46 in a race with 23 entrants.

Senior Artin Allahverdian also finished 22nd in the rated 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:20.03.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Crescenta Valley at the Arcadia Invitational: The Falcons sent a pair of teams to compete in the first day of the two-day event on Friday.

Crescenta Valley finished 20th in the seeded 4x800-meter run with a mark of 10 minutes, 18.27 seconds and 25th in the seeded 4x1,600 race in 23:42.46.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Glendale 18 Westridge 8: Glendale received five goals from Xcaret Salvador to pick up a nonleague home win Friday.

The Nitros (9-2) got three goals and four assists from Rachel Fong and four goals apiece from Erika Lopez and Aaliyah Eudabe.

Crecenta Valley 11, Birmingham 10: Madeline Heeg finished with four goals to pace the visiting Falcons (6-4) to a nonleague win Friday.

BASEBALL

Crescenta Valley 8, Hoover 0: Crescenta Valley recorded a Pacific League home win Friday at Stengel Field.

Will Grimm got the victory on the mound, while Brian Erickson, Chase Smith and Jamie Bleveans knocked in two runs each for the Falcons (13-4, 4-0).

Hoover dropped to 1-14, 0-4.

SOFTBALL

Pasadena 15, Hoover 3: Host Hoover dropped a Pacific League contest Thursday. The Tornadoes dipped to 0-7, 0-4 in league.