Sports Roundup: Glendale college women’s soccer tops Victor Valley

WOMEN’S SOCCER
Glendale Community College 6, Victor Valley College 1: Glendale (5-1-2) cruised to a nonconference home win Tuesday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Santa Monica College 5, Glendale Community College 0: Glendale (0-9-1) fell Tuesday in a nonconference road match.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Glendale 13, Burroughs 5: Visiting Glendale won eight doubles sets Tuesday to pick up a Pacific League win.
Glendale improved to 8-4, 4-3 in league.
Crescenta Valley 17, Pasadena 1: Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
The Falcons are 8-3, 7-1 in league.
Pasadena Poly 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League home match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels dipped to 3-6, 0-3 in league.
Alemany 9, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9 (Alemany wins on games, 67-66): Flintridge Sacred Heart dropped a Sunshine League road match Tuesday.
The Tologs are 3-5, 2-2 in league.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 23, Pasadena 13: Glendale rolled to a Pacific League home win Tuesday.
The Nitros (11-6, 2-0 in league) received six goals from Rudolf Hovhannisyan, four from Stephan Karapetyan and three each from Leo Grossman and Alex Gasparyan.
Crescenta Valley 9, Cerritos 7: Crescenta Valley (6-11) picked up a nonleague home win Tuesday at Pasadena City College.
Bodoe Wyss and Alec Abramhamian each tallied four goals for the Falcons, who got 17 saves from goalkeeper Bennett Hesse.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Holy Family d. Alverno Heights, 25-8, 25-14, 25-10: The Gaels received eight kills, eight aces and eight digs from Meghann Velasquez to record an Horizon League home win Tuesday at Maple Park.
Holy Family (16-12, 6-1 in league) got 19 digs from Kaylee Hernandez and eight assists and eight digs from Michelle Barraza.
Burbank d. Crescenta Valley, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 15-11: The Falcons suffered a Pacific League road loss Tuesday.
Crescenta Valley dropped to 7-4 in league.
Orangewood d. Glendale Adventist Academy, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14: The Cougars (7-4) dropped a nonleague home match Monday.