Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley water polo takes third in league tourney

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Crescenta Valley 9, Glendale 8: Fourth-seeded Crescenta Valley got a match-winning goal from Cole O’Bryan with 47 seconds remaining to capture the third-place match of the Pacific League Tournament on Thursdxay at Arcadia High.
Crescenta Valley (4-4 in league) received three goals each from Bodoe Wyss and George Saroyan.
Second-seeded Glendale (5-3 in league) got two goals each from Gevork Karapetyan and Rudolf Hovhannisyan.
St. Francis 11, Crespi 6: The Golden Knights completed their season Wednesday with a Mission League home win at San Fernando Aquatics Center.
St. Francis finished 10-13, 2-3 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Sunshine League Tournament: Flintridge Sacred Heart’s doubles team of Charlotte Collins and Olivia Partamian fell, 6-2, 6-4, in a semifinal match at Weddington Tennis and Golf Club in Studio City on Wednesday.
Collins and Partamian bounced back to post a 6-4, 6-1 win in the third-place match.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Glendale Community College 2, L.A. Valley College 1: Host Glendale notched a Western State Conference South Division victory Tuesday.
The Vaqueros (8-3-2, 2-2 in the division) got one goal each from Haley Tsarofski and Adrianna Sarukhanyan.