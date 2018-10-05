Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley girls’ tennis bests Burbank

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 11, Burbank 7: Visiting Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League win Thursday.
The Falcons (9-3, 8-1 in league) got a sweep in doubles from Polin Crete and Anjana Sara Vananan, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.
Hoover 9, Pasadena 9 (Hoover wins on games, 68-44): Hoover notched a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Tornadoes improved to 2-6 overall and in league.
Chadwick 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League home match Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 3-7, 0-4 in league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Marlborough, 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15: Dani Thomas-Nathan finished with 18 kills and Megan Lund added 14 digs and 10 kills Thursday to lift the visiting Tologs in a Mission League match.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (19-10, 3-3 in league) got 33 assists from Emmie Barnard and 22 digs from Ryan Dubb.
Holy Family d. Ramona Convent, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23: Holy Family earned an Horizon League road win Thursday.
The Gaels (17-12, 7-1 in league) got 53 digs from Kaylee Hernandez, 21 digs and 18 kills from Meghann Velasquez and eight kills and seven blocks from Maely Lopez.
Crescenta Valley d. Muir, 25-10, 25-11, 25-9: Host Crescenta Valley registered a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Falcons improved to 18-9, 8-4 in league.
Burbank d. Hoover, 25-7, 28-26, 25-9: The Tornadoes couldn’t get past the Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon, suffering a Pacific League loss at home.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Mayfield, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19: Flintridge Sacred Heart (18-10) posted a nonleague home win Wednesday.
The Tologs got 11 kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and nine from Megan Lund and 22 assists and three aces from Ani Bernardi.
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17: Libby Penn registered seven kills and Courtney Johnson added six to spur the visiting Rebels to a Prep League win Wednesday.
Flintridge Prep improved to 11-6, 4-6 in league.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 16, Burbank 8: Host Glendale rolled to a Pacific League win Thursday.
The Nitros improved to 12-6, 3-0 in league.
St. Francis 10, Alemany 6: St. Francis received five goals from Robert Alietti to pick up a Mission League home win Wednesday at San Fernando Aquatics Center.
The Golden Knights (6-8, 1-1 in league) got three goals from Greg Camacho.