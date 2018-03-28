Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep softball posts first win

SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 12, Firebaugh 5: Libby Penn had two hits and drove in four runs and Emma Stellar collected two hits to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League win Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Kate Huntley struck out eight for Flintridge Prep (1-3, 1-2 in league).
Crescenta Valley 21, Pasadena 0 (five innings): Crescenta Valley rolled to its eighth consecutive victory at home on Tuesday to open Pacific League play.
Deedee Hernandez had four hits, including three doubles, for the Falcons (12-1), who shared last season's league crown. Kristy Taix was also four for four with a walk.
BASEBALL
Muir 11, Hoover 6: The Tornadoes fell in the Pacific League opener at home on Tuesday afternoon.
With the loss, Hoover dropped to 1-11.
Damien 9, St. Francis 1: The Golden Knights dropped a nonleague road contest Tuesday.
Matthew Odom had a pair of hits and scored a run as he was driven in by Doyle Kane.
Trinity Classical Academy 5, St. Monica Academy 0: The Crusaders (2-3) were defeated in a nonleague road contest on Tuesday.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Loyola 23, St. Francis 5: The Golden Knights lost at home in a Mission League contest Tuesday afternoon.
With the defeat, the Golden Knights are now 4-6, 0-3 in league.
BOYS TENNIS
Arcadia 18, Crscenta Valley 0: Crescenta Valley fell Tuesday in a Pacific League home match. The Falcons dropped to 8-2, 5-1 in league.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Rio Hondo Prep 1: AJ Nicassio registered 22 kills, 16 digs and six aces Tuesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-17, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16 Prep League win. Majeed Ismail had 14 kills and James Ayers added five kills and five blocks for the Rebels (12-1, 2-0 in league).
St. Francis 3, Crespi 1: Joey Thompson collected 33 assists and three aces Thursday to help host St. Francis register a 25-22, 18-25, 25-2, 25-21 Mission League victory.
The Golden Knights (9-7, 4-3 in league) received nine kills each from Brian Castro and Gus Maltzen and eight from Gage Peterson.
BOYS' GOLF
Arcadia 189, St. Francis 192: St. Francis fell March 21 in a nonleague match at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia. St. Francis (3-3) received a two-under-par 34 from Henry Fitzhugh and a 37 from Lake Kim.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 9, College of the Canyons 0: Glendale cruised to a Western State Conference home victory Tuesday.
The Vaqueros (17-2, 13-0 in conference) received wins in singles from Miah Webb (6-4, 6-0), Srna Lepchevska (6-3, 6-2), Hailey McNall (6-3, 6-2), Sabrina Subero (6-0, 6-0), Felicia Moradian (6-0, 6-0) and Maria Villegas (6-3, 6-4).
In doubles, Glendale got victories from Lepchevksa and Hailey McNall (8-3), Webb and Subero (8-0) and Moradian and Villegas (8-1).
Glendale posted a 9-0 conference home victory against Victor Valley on Monday.
MEN'S TENNIS
L.A. Pierce College 7, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale dropped a Western State Conference road match Tuesday. The Vaqueros got a singles win from Sam Azaryan (6-4, 3-6, 6-2) and a doubles victory from Azaryan and Eric Minassian (8-6).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
College of the Canyons 8, Glendale Community College 0: The Vaqueros dropped a Western State Conference East Division road contest Tuesday. Glendale dipped to 4-22, 1-6 in the division.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 3, Victor Valley College 2: Glendale recorded a Western State Conference East Division road win Friday. The Vaqueros (18-9, 7-0 in the division) have won seven games in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10 contests.