Sports Roundup: Georges, Glendale softball post Pacific League win

SOFTBALL
Glendale 13, Muir 3 (six innings): Clara Georges finished with four hits, three runs and three runs batted in and Bertha Raygozas had four hits and two runs Thursday to lift the host Nitros in a Pacific League contest.
Glendale (7-1-1, 1-1 in league) received two hits and three RBI from Alysa Wilson. Pitcher Aurora Funaro went six innings, striking out 11.
Muir 11, Hoover 8: The Tornadoes lost their Pacific League opener at home on Tuesday.
BOYS' TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 11, Burbank 7: The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division II, rebounded from a shutout loss to juggernaut Arcadia with a hard-fought league victory on Thursday.
Crescenta Valley improved to 9-2, 6-1 in league.
Arcadia 17, Glendale 1: The Nitros lost Thursday in their Pacific League match.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 7, St. Genevieve 6: A five-run second inning by the Rebels on Wednesday was enough to hold up for the win on the road.
Ben Grable had two hits, a run batted in and a run, Matt Son had two hits and two RBI, Nick Davis had two runs, Germaine Harvey had two RBI and a run and Bradley Marelich had two runs for the 5-3 Rebels.
Agoura 12, St. Francis 6: On Wednesday on the road in the Easton Tournament, the Golden Knights lost their eighth game in a row to fall to 1-9.
Christian Muro had a pair of hits, including a double, was hit by a pitch, scored a run, drove one in and stole a base. Doyle Cane also had a double and scored.
Trinity Classical Academy 5, St. Monica Academy 0: The Crusaders were shut out on the road Tuesday in a nonleague game to fall to 2-3 on the season.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Cathedral 0: Joey Thompson collected 19 assists and Gus Maltzen added eight kills and three aces Thursday to lift host St. Francis (10-7) to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 nonleague victory.
Arcadia 3, Hoover 0: The Tornadoes were swept, 25-11, 25-9, 25-19, at home Wednesday in Pacific League play.
Shayan Khoshkeifi had five kills for Hoover (1-4, 0-4 in league) and Seon Nazarian had 10 blocks.
Burbank 3, Glendale 0: Glendale suffered a 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 Pacific League road defeat Wednesday.
Yeshiva University of Los Angeles 3, Glendale Adventist Academy 0: The Cougars lost on the road Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-22, 28-26 to fall to 0-3.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank 111, Hoover 22: Hoover fell Thursday in a Pacific League road meet.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank 125, Hoover 5: The visiting Tornadoes dropped a Pacific League meet Thursday.
