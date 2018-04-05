Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley tennis gets past Pasadena Poly

BOYS' TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 11, Pasadena Poly 7: Host Crescenta Valley (10-2) posted a nonleague victory Wednesday.
The Falcons got three singles wins each from Kevin Rowe (6-2, 6-4, 6-3) and Erik Babayan(6-2, 6-2, 6-4). They also received a three victories in doubles from Justin Kim and McLean Lunt (6-3, 6-1, 6-1).
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 8, Mark Keppel 7: Flintridge Prep (2-3) picked up a nonleague home win Wednesday.
The Rebels got three hits and four runs batted in from Olivia Stevens. Emma Stellar had two doubles and drove in two runs for Flintridge Prep, which got three runs from Libby Penn.
San Gabriel Mission 16, Holy Family 1 (five innings): The Gaels lost on Tuesday in Horizon League action at Glorietta Park to fall to 1-4, 0-2.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 11, Mary Star of the Sea 1: The Golden Knights picked up their fourth straight victory in St. Paul Tournament play Wednesday at Downey High.
Senior Christian Muro finished with four runs batted in, one run scored and a triple on three hits, while Tyler Quintero drove in three runs and Aaron Treloar added two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Golden Knights (5-9).
Summit 10, Glendale 1: The Nitros (3-9-1) fell Wednesday at home in a Babe Herman tournament contest.
Flintridge Prep 12, Calvary Chapel 1: The Rebels collected a nonleague win on Tuesday night on the road thanks to big performances from Nick Davis, Aidan Schraeder, Buddy Palmer and Max Rosenfeld.
Davis had a triple, double, scored a run and drove in two, Palmer had two hits, four runs and an RBI, Rosenfeld had two runs, an RBI and on the mound threw five innings, allowed six hits, one run, no walks, struck out four and got the win and Schraeder had two hits, three RBI and two runs.
The Rebels (6-3) have won four of five games.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Glendale Adventist Academy 3, Pilibos 0: The Cougars won their first match of the season on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, to improve to 1-3 with the nonconference victory.
