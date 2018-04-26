Sports Roundup: Glendale Community College tennis players move on at Ojai

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Glendale Community College at Ojai Tournament: Thursday’s first day of action in the season-ending tournament went fairly well for the Vaqueros, who advanced four of five singles players and two of three doubles team.

Srna Lepchevska opened with a win over San Francisco’s Zee Aynaci (6-2, 6-3) and will face Riverside’s Heather Graf at 8 a.m. on Friday. Miah Webb defeated San Diego City’s Erica Letzring (6-0, 6-0) and will face American River’s Lilana Spindler

Hailey McNall picked up a bye and will start Friday against Canada’s Caroline Nordman, while Sabrina Subero was given a bye and will face El Camino’s Lina Ito on Friday.

Ruth Kachatorian lost to Grossmont’s Erica Childs 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

In doubles, Kachatorian and Felicia Moradian lost to Sierra’s Mimi Gearing and Lynette Martelle, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Subero and Webb defeated Santa Rosa’s Mary McCallister and Elissa Papale, 6-2, 6-3 and will take on Canada’s Nordman and Juli Longato.

Lepchevska and McNall topped Grossmont’s Jessica Blanco and Jillian Kan, 6-0, 6-2 and advanced to take on Solono’s Ashley Contawe and Sierra Shackelford.

MEN’S TENNIS

Glendale Community College in Ojai Tournament: Kevin Orellana and David Preciado of the Vaqueros posted a 6-3, 6-3 win against Elliot Gross and Landon Miller of Cabrillo on Thursday in a round-of-64 match in the state tournament. The duo, which had a bye in the first round, will meet Thomas Pidoux and Kayne Trustfull of Riverside at 1 p.m. Friday in a round-of-32 match.

Natsuki Abe and Daniel Garcia of Glendale suffered a 6-3, 6-4 first-round defeat against Pablo Gentile and Kaio Massao Sato of Grossmont.

In singles, Preciado opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Ethan Gunn of Reedley. Preciado fell, 6-0, 6-0, to Kyrylo Kryvchum of College of the Desert in a round-of-64 contest.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Citrus College 14, Glendale Community College 0 (five innings): Glendale wrapped up its season Thursday with a Western State Conference East Division defeat at the Glendale Sports Complex. The Vaqueros finished 6-32-1, 3-13 in the division.

BASEBALL

Muir 3, Glendale 2: Trent Lousararian threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while he struck out six in the Pacific League loss at home Thursday.

Glendale (3-17-1, 0-10 in league), which lost its 13th in a row and fifth game by two runs or less, got a hit, walk and stolen base from Daven Eidem.

SOFTBALL

Marlborough 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart lost a Mission League game Thursday. The Tologs are 10-11, 0-4 in league.

Burroughs 18, Hoover 0 (five innings): The Tornadoes fell Thursday in a Pacific League road game. Hoover dropped to 3-13, 1-9 in league.

Flintridge Prep 16, Providence 1: Emma Stellar hit a three-run home run and finished with four runs batted in to power visiting Flintridge Prep (6-5) to a nonleague win Wednesday at Olive Park in Burbank.

Melissa Grande had a double and a triple and drove in three runs for Flintridge Prep, which got two hits apiece from Noe Tamura and Olivia Stevens.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Chaminade 61, St. Francis 52: The Golden Knights dropped their final Mission League meet Thursday afternoon on the road.

With the defeat, the Golden Knights finished 2-4.

St. Francis sophomore Stuart Serventi won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 2.32 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:15.18. Junior Matthew Molina also won two events, taking the 110-meter hurdles (15.15) and the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches). Senior Blake Howard was the last two-event winner with victories in the pole vault (12-6) and shot put (46-9).

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Glendale 88, Hoover 82: The Nitros earned a Pacific League home win Thursday.

Glendale received victories from Kierin Ferris in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute 59.56 seconds, Anthony Ovsepyan in the 200 individual medley (2:19.06), Antonio Gutierrez in the 500 (5:37.56) and Leo Grossman in the 100 backstroke (1:02.43).

Hoover got wins from Armando Honarchian in the 50 freestyle (24.56), Jordan Corpuz in the 100 butterfly (55.31) and Ejmin Eloysi in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.38)..

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Glendale 104, Hoover 65: Glendale cruised to a Pacific League win at home Thursday.

The Nitros got victories from Nicole Avedisian in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes 30.39 seconds), Lidia Hakopyan in the 500 500 (6:30.28) and Ariadne DeLeon in the 100 backstroke (1:11.84).

The Tornadoes picked up first-place efforts from Lusin Yengibaryan in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.57), Anahit Mirozyan in the 100 freestyle (1:04.56), Tatev Aghasaryan in the 100 butterfly (1:07.56) and Inga Akopyan in the 50 freestyle (27.23).

BOYS’ TENNIS

Arcadia 16, Crescenta Valley 2: The Falcons’ saw their bid to share the Pacific League title fall by the wayside following Thursday’s road match.

Crescenta Valley dipped to 15-3 and finished 10-2 in league, with both losses coming against Arcadia.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Glendale 9, West Ranch 7: Rachel Fong scored six goals and Erika Lopez added two on Wednesday to lead the visiting Nitros to a Pacific League win.

Glendale (14-3, 3-0 in league) got one goal from Jasmin Contreras and six saves from goalkeeper Lili Barker.

BASEBALL

Arcadia 11, Hoover 0 (five innings): The Tornadoes lost their 13th straight game on Wednesday, falling in Pacific League action to the dominant Apaches. Hoover is 1-19, 0-9 in league.

BOYS’ GOLF

St. Francis 192, Chaminade 201: Henry Fitzhugh carded an even-par 35 on Wednesday to propel the Golden Knights to a Mission League win at Woodland Hills Country Club. Jake Kim had a 37 for St. Francis (8-4, 4-2 in league).

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Glendale Adventist Academy 3, Armenian General Benevolent Union 2: The Cougars won on the road in Liberty League play, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11, to improve to 6-4, 5-2 in league.