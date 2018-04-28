Sports Roundup: GCC women’s doubles team advances to state quarterfinals

WOMEN'S TENNIS
Glendale Community College at Ojai Tournament: Glendale's doubles team of Srna Lepchevska and Hailey McNall contiued its march in the state tournament Friday with a pair of victories.
Lepchevska and McNall opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Ashley Contawe and Sierra Shackelford of Solono and followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Kirsten Chrisco and Vika Lavor of American River in a round-of-16 match.
Lepchevska and McNall will meet Miri Inoue and Cameryn Mason of Orange Coast in a quarterfinal match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Miah Webb and Sabrina Subero of Glendale earned a 6-2, 6-4 win against Juli Longato and Caroline Nordman of Canada. In a round-of-16 match, Webb and Subero took on Halla Alajeely and Fiorella Dreux of Irvine Valley. Alajeely and Dreuz posted a 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 win.
In singles action, none of the four Vaqueros were able to advance.
Lepchevska registered a 6-1, 6-3 win against Heather Graf of Riverside in a round-of-32 contest. Lepchevska then suffered a 6-1, 6-3 defeat in a round-of-16 match to top-seeded Eva Spinder of American River.
Webb picked up a 7-6(7-5), 6-3 win versus Lilana Spinder of American River in a round-of-32 match. Webb fell, 6-2, 6-3, to Sandra Dafinescu of De Anza in a round-of-16 contest.
McNall lost, 6-0, 6-1, to Nordman in a round-of-32 match. Subero lost, 7-5, 6-2, to Lino Ito of El Camino in a round-of-32 contest.
MEN'S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in Ojai Tournament: Glendale's doubles team of Kevin Orellana and David Preciado saw its run in the state tournament end Friday with a 6-0, 6-1 defeat against Thomas Pidoux and Kayne Trustfill of Riverside College in a round-of-32 match.
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at the Western State Conference Championships: It came down to the final event, but the Vaqueros successfully defended their crown and captured a second straight title Friday afternoon at Ventura College.
Glendale finished with 125 points, just ahead of West Los Angeles (118) and Cuesta College (117).
"I'm proud of every single one who competed out there because every single point added up to a win," Glendale coach Eddie Lopez said. "It's two in a row for us and it was just a great day."
Sophomore Raymond Lopez won his second conference crown in as many weekends in capturing the 5-kilometer run in a time of 15 minutes, 2.86 seconds, ahead of teammate Marcelo Ramirez (second, 15:04.03). At the conference prelims April 20, Lopez romped to a conference 10K championship in 32:09.20.
Glendale High alumnus Paulo Vazquez turned in a win in the 1,500 in 4:01.33 and was followed by Ramirez (second, 4:02.43), Carlos Rivera (third, 4:03.07) and Lopez (fourth, 4:03.55).
Nikolas Clater turned in a pair of medal efforts, placing second in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.70 and third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.52).
Rivera finished third in the 800 (1:57.32), while Jack Berman took the bronze in the javelin (151 feet, 1 inch), Oscar Ulloa placed fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:14.73), the 1,600-meter relay squad ended in fourth (3:23.86) and Adam Theard was fifth (134-09) in the hammer throw.
Up next for GCC is the Southern California prelims on May 5 at San Diego Mesa College.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at the Western State Conference Championships: GCC produced a seventh-place finish for on Friday at Ventura College with 61 points as West Los Angeles took the crown with 152 points.
"You know, we finished in the middle of the pack this time and we want to do better," Glendale coach Eddie Lopez said. "But we had some good marks and now we have prelims and finals."
Sophomore Val-larriee Brantley secured her squad its lone win in the hammer throw at 134 feet, 4 inches. Brantley also earned third in the shot put with a toss of 33-7 1/2.
Genesis Siam-Alvarez was the runner-up in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 12 minutes, 11.70 seconds, while Makeda Kirui also took the silver in the high jump in 4-10 1/2 and Jennifer Cazares was also second in the 5,000-meter run in 18:36.11.
Deja Marsh earned fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32-6 1/2.
Up next for GCC is the Southern California Prelims on May 5 at San Diego Mesa College.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 5, Citrus College 4: Tony LaPorte singled home Lucas Sakay in the top of the eighth inning for what would stand as the game-winner on the road Friday as the Vaqueros locked up an outright Western State Conference East title.
LaPorte finished with three hits, two runs batted in and a run as the Vaqueros defeated Citrus for the second time in as many days by a 5-4 score.
Glendale finished the regular season at 28-12, 17-3 in the division heading into the postseason.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 13, Rio Hondo Prep 3: Flintridge Prep scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to register a Prep League win Friday.
Emma Stellar had four hits, including a two-run home run and a double, and drove in four runs for the Rebels (7-5, 5-4 in league). Melissa Grande collected three hits and drove in four runs for Flintridge Prep, which received two hits, three runs and three stolen bases from Natalie Dale.
BASEBALL
Harvard-Westlake 22, St. Francis 8: St. Francis fell Friday in a Mission League game at the Glendale Sports Complex. The Golden Knights dipped to 8-15, 3-9 in league.
Chadwick 5, Flintridge Prep 1: The Rebels dropped a Prep League game Friday at Dunsmore Park. Flintridge Prep dipped to 7-9, 2-5 in league.
Arcadia 18, Hoover 0 (five innings): Hoover fell Friday in a Pacific League road game. The Tornadoes are 1-20, 0-10 in league.