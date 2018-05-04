Sports Roundup: St. Francis' Molina collects pair of Mission League track titles

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
St. Francis at Mission League League finals: Golden Knights junior Matthew Molina turned in a monster day as he won two of his school's three league titles at Occidental College on Thursday afternoon.
Molina opened with a victory in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.96 seconds and dominated in his top event, the high jump, where he skied to victory in 6 feet, 7 inches.
Both triumphs clinched Molina's berth to the CIF Southern Section Division III prelims at Estancia High on Saturday, May 12.
Senior Andrew Mornarrez joined Molina in the winner's circle by claiming the long jump championship with a mark of 20 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
St. Francis' last CIF qualifier is senior Blake Howard, who finished finished fifth in the pole vault, but hit an at-large mark of 13-6.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Sacred Heart at Mission League finals: For a third straight year, Tologs junior Kelly Carney captured a league triple jump title Thursday afternoon at Occidental College.
Carney won the crown in 34 feet, 6 inches and earned a berth to the CIF Southern Section Division IV prelims in Carpinteria on Saturday, May 12.
Carney was also part of the Tologs' 400-meter relay team with Madison Leroy, Jillian Willis and Lauren Bolte as the quartet finished third with a time of 50.85 seconds and advanced to the Division IV prelims.
Bolte finished third in the 400 dash in 59.16 and advanced to the prelims as did Leroy, who took third in the 100 in 13.18 seconds.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Cate 11, Glendale 7: The Nitros fell into a big hole early and could not climb out on the road in the quarterfinal round of the US Lacrosse LA Division playoffs.
Fifth-seeded Glendale (16-4) fell behind 7-1 in the first half and trailed 8-2 at halftime. The Nitros, champions of the Pacific League, cut the deficit to 10-6, but that was as close as it got before they scored the final goal with less than 25 seconds left.
No. 4 Cate moved into Saturday's semifinal round.
BOYS' LACROSSE
West Ranch 10, St. Francis 5: The sixth-seeded Golden Knights lost to No. 3 West Ranch on the road Wednesday in the US Lacrosse LA Boys' Invitational first round.
St. Francis finished its season at 6-11.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 14, Pasadena 1 (five innings): Jamie Harris had a home run and a triple and Clara Georges collected three hits Thursday to spur the visiting Nitros in a Pacific League contest. Pitcher Aurora Funaro struck out 11 for the Nitros (7-5 in league).
Chadwick 8, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels lost on the road in Prep League play Thursday to drop to 8-7, 5-6 in league.
Natalie Dale had a pair of hits, including an inside-the-park home run, Melissa Grande also had two hits and a run and Emma Stellar had two runs batted in.
Burbank 16, Hoover 5: The Tornadoes fell at home on Thursday, dropping to 4-15, 2-10 in the Pacific League.
BOYS' GOLF
Flintridge Prep in Prep League Individual final: Ben Sacks of Flintridge Prep carded a five-over-par 77 on Thursday to place second at Brookside Golf Course No. 1 in Pasadena. Sacks began Tuesday at Brookside No. 2 with a one-over-par 73 to finish second overall at 150, seven strokes behind Eugene Moon of Chadwick.
Sacks was one of five from the field of eight to advance to the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual, which will occur at 1 p.m. Monday at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.
BOYS' TENNIS
Pasadena Poly 14, Flintridge Prep 4: The visiting Rebels fell Thursday in a Prep League match. Flintridge Prep is 4-8, 3-3 in league.