Sports Roundup: St. Monica’s Escovar swims to two titles

GIRLS' SWIMMING
St. Monica Academy at Heritage League Championships: Sophomore Isabella Escovar shined in winning two of her school's three championships on Friday at the Castaic Aquatic Center.
Escovar captured the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1 minute, 00.78 seconds and also won the league's 200 individual medlay in 2:17.52.
Teammate Alyssa Evans claimed her school's final championship in the 200 freestyle with a winning mark of 2:36.80.
Both swimmers earned advancement to the Division IV preliminaries at Riverside City College on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
BASEBALL
Burroughs 24, Hoover 1 (five innings): The Tornadoes fell to the Indians for the second time this week in a Pacific League game Friday afternoon at home.
Hoover (1-22, 0-12 in league) scored its run when Andrew Almanza drove in Isaac Zamarripa.
Alemany 13, St. Francis 3: St. Francis dropped to 8-18 and 3-12 this season after a Mission League road defeat on Friday afternoon.
Flintridge Prep 15, Firebaugh 3 (five innings): Ben Grable pitched four innings of one-hit ball for the win and added four runs scored and a home run as the Rebels won in a rout in Thursday's Prep League game at Firebaugh High.
Nick Davis had two hits, three runs batted in and three runs for the Rebels (13-6, 5-4 in league) with Bradley Marelich adding two hits and four RBI, Max Rosenfeld notching three hits and three runs and Robbie Case tallying two hits and three RBI.
St. Monica Academy 8, Southwestern Academy 2: The Crusaders rolled to an International League Liberty Conference road win Thursday. St. Monica improved to 8-3, 4-0 in the conference.