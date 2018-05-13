Sports Roundup: St. Francis' Molina posts top finishes twice at CIF prelims

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
St. Francis at CIF Southern Section Division III preliminaries: Matthew Molina was in top form as the Mission League champion raced to the top qualifying time in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday at Estancia High with a mark of 14.65 seconds.
Molina will also move on in the high jump as he tied for the top spot at 6 feet 2 inches.
Andrew Monarrez will join Molina at the CIF finals as he nabbed the final qualifying spot with a ninth-place mark of 20-9 in the long jump.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy at CIF Southern Section Division IV preliminaries: Soccer standout Lauren Bolte nabbed the last qualifying spot in the 400-meter run as she took ninth in 59.86 seconds, which was second in her heat, on Saturday at Carpinteria High to move on to the Division IV championships.