Sports Roundup: Hoover girls’ tennis nets league victory

GIRLS' TENNIS
Hoover 13, Pasadena 5: The host Tornadoes cruised to a Pacific League win Thursday.
The Tornadoes improved to 1-1 overall and in league.
Crescenta Valley 14, Burbank 4: The Falcons improved to 3-2, 2-0 in the Pacific League with the home victory Thursday afternoon at home.
Crescenta Valley earned a doubles sweep from the team of Polin Crete and Anjana Srivanan, 6-0, 6-3, 6-3.
Sierra Canyon 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs dropped the match Thursday afternoon at the Scholl Tennis Center.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
St. Francis 18, Milken Community 5: The Golden Knights’ defense led the way in the nonleague victory Thursday at Occidental College.
St. Francis improved to 4-2.
Hoover 16, San Marino 6: David Ashkharian finished with six goals and Jordan Corpuz collected four goals and three assists Wednesday to lift Hoover to a nonleague road win.
Hoover goalkeeper Henry Pruett had 10 saves.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. Burbank, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25: The host Falcons (7-6, 3-1 in league) battled back from a loss in the opening game to notch the Pacific League victory Thursday.
Kaitlyn Karsten, Lizzy Kerman and Teny Noordermeer each had 11 kills for Crescenta Valley.
Mayfield d. Flintridge Prep, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18: The Rebels slipped to 6-3, 2-3 in the Prep League with the loss Thursday evening at home.
Pasadena d. Hoover, 31-29, 22-25, 25-18, 20-28: The Tornadoes (1-3 overall and in league) dropped a hard-fought Pacific League contest Thursday at home.
Fintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Notre Dame Academy, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16: Peyton DeJardin had 17 kills and five aces to pace the host Tologs to a Mission League win Thursday evening.
Dani Thomas-Nathan and Julia Powers added 10 kills each and Ryan Dubb had 12 digs for Sacred Heart (7-2, 1-1 in league).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount San Antonio College d. Glendale Community College, 25-5, 25-10, 25-15: Visiting Glendale (0-4) fell in a nonconference match Wednesday.