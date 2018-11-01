Sports Rundup: Glendale girls’ tennis starts off playoffs on winning note

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Glendale 10, Cypress 8: A season after winning the CIF Southern Section Division IV championship, Glendale was moved to Division II after the CIF Southern Section office realigned all five divisions.
The move didn’t seem to bother Glendale, which posted a first-round road win Wednesday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
Glendale won eight sets in singles, getting sweeps from Celine Khachiki, 6-0, 6-0, 6-2, and Kristen Lee, 6-0, 6-2, 6-4. Farak Eskender won two sets, 6-1, 6-2, for Glendale (12-6).
The Nitros, who tied for third in the Pacific League with Burbank, received two victories in doubles from Momo Gomez and Nicole Avakian, 6-3, 6-4.
“They fought and played a great match,” Glendale coach Tom Gossard said. “It’s a big win and we defeated the first-place team [from the Empire League]. We fought for every point and we had six players competing in their first playoff match.”
Glendale will meet Great Oak or Riverside Poly in a second-round match Friday.
Marlborough 13, Crescenta Valley 5: Visiting Crescenta Valley fell Wednesday in a CIF Southern Section Division I match a season after advancing to the Division III championship contest.
The Falcons went 14-9 after taking second in the Pacific League.
Crescenta Valley got victories in singles from Melissa Rosa Muradoglu, 6-0, 6-2, and Victoria Borkowski, 6-2. They it received doubles wins from Polin Crete and Anjana Saravanan, 6-0, and Shanta Kumarasuriar and Zhanna Galstyan, 6-2.
“We just played a good team,” Crescenta Valley coach Sam Hyun said. “We fought hard in both singles and doubles. We will work hard to pass the first round next year.”