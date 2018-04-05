Sports Roundup: Glendale softball earns league win over Arcadia

SOFTBALL

Glendale 8, Arcadia 2: Viviana Bocanegra finished with two hits, including a solo home run, three runs scored and three runs batted in Thursday to ignite the host Nitros in a Pacific League contest.

Glendale (8-2-1, 2-2 in league) got three hits from Esme Piedra and two hits and two RBI from Clara Georges. Pitcher Aurora Funaro went the distance, striking out six.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Crescenta Valley 93, Redondo Union 77: The Falcons (5-1) got two individual victories from Gabriela Icheva and Kimmie Park to earn a nonleague home win Thursday.

Icheva won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.08 seconds and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.16). Park took the 100 freestyle (55.25 and 100 backstroke (1:04.04).

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Crescenta Valley 118, Redondo Union 53: The Falcons picked up a nonleague home win Thursday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Burbank 13, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels fell in a nonleague home match Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley 3, Glendale 0: Visiting Crescenta Valley picked up a 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 Pacif:ic League victory Wednesday.

BOYS’ GOLF

Pasadena Poly 210, Flintridge Prep 221: Flintridge Prep dropped the opening Prep League match Wednesday at Alhambra Golf Course. The Rebels (8-2) received a one-over-par 37 from Ben Sacks.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

L.A. Valley College 16, Glendale Community College 7: Glendale suffered a Western State Conference East Division home loss Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.

The Vaqueros dipped to 4-28-1, 1-10 in the division.

