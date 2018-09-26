Sports Roundup: Holy Family volleyball turns back San Gabriel Mission

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Holy Family d. San Gabriel Mission, 25-7, 25-12, 25-16: Host Holy Family cruised to an Horizon League win Tuesday at Maple Park.
The Gaels (13-9, 4-1 in league) got 22 digs from Kaylee Hernandez, 14 digs, six kills and five aces from Meghann Velasquez and 10 assists, six digs and three aces from Gabriela Martinez.
Flintridge Prep d. Providence, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21: Visiting Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League victory Tuesday.
The Rebels (7-4, 3-4 in league) received 13 kills from Courtney Johnson and 33 assists and three aces from Ani Bernardi.
Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart suffered a Mission League defeat Tuesday.
The Tologs (13-7, 2-2 in league) got eight kills and eight digs from Peyton DeJardin, seven kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and ninw digs from Ryan Dubb.
Archer d. Glendale Adventist Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-12: The Cougars fell Tuesday in a Liberty League road match.
Glendale Adventist fell to 7-3, 1-2 in league.
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-13, 25-9, 25-23: The Nitros couldn’t get past the Indians in absorbing a Pacific League loss Tuesday afternoon on the road.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 16, Pasadena 2: The Falcons (6-3, 5-1 in league) rolled to a Pacific League home win Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9, Notre Dame Academy 9 (Tologs win on games, 77-74): The Tologs (3-4, 2-0 in league)posted a Mission League road win Tuesday.
Mayfield 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep (4-4, 1-1 in league) fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Flintridge Prep 15, Providence 3: The host Rebels rolled to a Prep League-opening win Monday at Arcadia County Park.
Flintridge Prep got sweeps in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, Heidi Lin, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, and Briana Tran, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Flintridge Prep’s doubles team of Jackie Hsu and Audrey Ouh swept, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League Match No. 5: The Falcons took fourth with a 255 in Tuesday’s event at De Bell Golf Club in Burbank.
Glendale didn’t field a full team.
Crescenta Valley received a five-over-par 41 from Vienna Bebla and a 45 from Cathlyn Junio. Gabby Aghajanian led Glendale with a 55.
Mayfield 257, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 303: The Tologs dropped the nonleague match Tuesday afternoon at Altadena Golf Course.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Schurr 19, Flintridge Prep 10: The host Rebels (4-6) dropped a nonleague match Monday.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Prep League meet: The Rebels finished first with 34 points in Friday’s three-mile race at Peninsula Cross-Country course in Palos Verdes Estates.
The Rebels received a second-place effort from Carson Hasbrouck in 17 minutes, 41.89 seconds, a fourth-place finish from Bennett Oakes (17:51.18) and a sixth-place finish from Seb Evans (18:57). Also scoring for the Rebels were Ethan Moutes (ninth, 19:34.12) and Grady Morrissey (13th, 19:44.44).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Prep League meet: Flintridge Prep took second with 53 points in a three-mile event Friday at Peninsula Cross-Country course in Palos Verdes Estates.
The Rebels were paced by Haley Allen, who clocked 20 minutes 53.6 seconds for third place. Also scoring for Flintridge Prep were Hope Codiga (ninth, 22:26.70), Caroline Wreszin (11th, 22:40.22), Lian Morrissey (12th, 22.48) and Genevieve Harvey (18th, 23:30.47).
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Coyote Challenge: Glendale finished first with 28 points in the four-mile event Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino.
The Vaqueros received a first-place finish from Marcelo Ramirez, who clocked 20 minutes, 24.6 seconds, Akol Malong was second in 20:32.5, while Alberto Serrano took seventh in 21:01.3, Carlos Rivera finished eighth (21:01.6) and Moses Merino took 10th (21:06).
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Coyote Challenge: The Vaqueros placed sixth with 183 points in the 5K race Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino.
Glendale was led by Jennifer Perez-Cazarez, who finished 12th in 18 minutes, 9.6 seconds.