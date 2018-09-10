Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep football piles on points in win

FOOTBALL
Flintridge Prep 85, Mammoth 30: The Rebels received four touchdowns from quarterback John Lytle on Saturday to roll to a nonleague road victory.
Flintridge Prep (2-0) got two touchdowns apiece from running backs Tommy Porter and Zach Kim.
“It took about five hours to get up to Mammoth, but we had enough time to get settled in and get loose while getting acclimated with the altitude,” Flintridge Prep coach Russell White said. “We fell behind, 8-0, after the first possession, but then we came back to tie it at 8 and we were able to go from there.
“It’s our hardest road trip [in the regular season] and we’ve got it out of the way now.”
The Rebels scored 30 points in the second quarter to build a 51-24 halftime lead. Flintridge Prep added 20 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 71-30.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart d. La Cañada, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18: The host Tologs (8-2) received 16 kills and three aces from Peyton DeJardin on Saturday in a nonleague win.
Ellie Lund finished with 27 assists for Flintridge Sacred Heart, which got eight kills from Megan Lund, seven from Dani Thomas-Nathan and eight digs from Ryan Dubb.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Rosemead Invitational: The Tologs placed third with 85 points in Friday’s event at Rosemead High.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received top-10 finishes from Samantha Covey (eighth, 19 minutes, 27.1 seconds) and Megan Koehler (ninth, 19:42).
Crescenta Valley, Glendale, Flintridge Prep boys in Cool Breeze Invitational: Crescenta Valley finished second in Friday’s event at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena with 167 points.
The Falcons got a first-place finish from Dylan Wilbur in 14 minutes, 26.7 seconds and an eighth-place effort from Manan Vats (14:41.5).
Glendale took 15th with 405 points. Arvin Sales finished second in 15 minutes 16.8 seconds.
Flintridge Prep was 20th with 536 points.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Fresno Invitational: Glendale took second in the 11-team event Saturday at Woodward Park with 50 points.
Glendale was led by by Jennifer Perez-Cazarez, who clocked 19 minutes, 17 seconds to place third in the 5K race. Noemi Apreza was sixth (19:44.4) and Daisy Romero took seventh (19:50.1) for Glendale.
Hartnell won the race with 42 points.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Fresno Invitational: Glendale placed second with 86 points Saturday in the 15-team race at Woodward Park.
The Vaqueros were led by Marcelo Ramirez, who finished third in 21 minutes, 19.4 seconds. Carlos Rivera was 14th in 21:47.5 for Glendale.
Mount San Antonio took first with 23 points.