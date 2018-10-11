Sports Roundup: Glendale girls' tennis bests Burbank for league win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Glendale 11, Burbank 7: Host Glendale moved into third place in the Pacific League following Thursday’s league win.
Glendale (11-5, 6-4 in league) got two wins apiece in singles from Farah Eskender, 6-0, 6-1, Kristen Lee, 6-1, 6-1, and Celine Khachiki, 6-3, 6-4.
The Nitros received two wins in doubles from Kianna Gueco and Karen Enriquez, 6-1, 6-2.
“It’s a great win,” Glendale coach Tom Gossard said. “We wanted to make the move up and we were able to do that because of how well we played in singles.”
Crescenta Valley 16, Hoover 2: Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League win at home Thursday.
Mayfield 16, Flintridge Prep 2: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League road match Thursday at Arroyo Tennis Club.
The Rebels fell to 3-8, 0-5 in league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia d. Crescenta Valley, 25-21, 23, 25-23, 25-21: Host Crescenta Valley dropped a Pacific League match Thursday.
The Falcons dipped to 23-11, 9-5 in league, ending in a tie for third with Burbank.
Providence d. Holy Family, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20: The Gaels (19-13) fell in a nonleague road match Thursday.
Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22: The visiting Tologs dropped a Mission League match Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-14, 3-5 in league) received nine kills and seven digs from Peyton DeJardin, sebn kills from Megan Lund and 24 assists from Emmie Bardard.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 17, Burroughs 11: Glendale stayed tied for first place in the Pacific League following a a league home win Thursday.
Glendale (16-8, 5-0 in league) is tied with crosstown rival Hoover entering Wednesday’s match at Hoover.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 22, St. Francis 7: St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League home match at San Fernando Aquatics Center.
St. Francis dropped to 7-9, 1-2 in league.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Chaminade 261, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 288: The Tologs dropped a Mission League match Thursday at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Santa Monica College d. Glendale Community College, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11: The Vaqueros dropped a Western State Conference East Division home match Wednesday.
Glendale dipped to 3-8, 0-2 in the division.