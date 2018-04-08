Sports Roundup: Locals take to track, field at Arcadia

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Matthew Molina, Blake Howard at Arcadia Multis: Two days of competition produced a top-10 effort for St. Francis High junior Matthew Molina, who competed unattached at the Arcadia Multis decathlon, which finished Saturday at Arcadia High.
Molina earned sixth with 6,081 points and was aided by a victory in the 100-meter dash (11.40 seconds), while he tied for a win in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches. Molina also finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.27.
As for Howard, another St. Francis student, he finished 14th with 4,954 points. Howard's best effort came when he took second in the shot put with a toss of 43-8.
Flintridge Prep at Arcadia Invitational: Competing against some of the best competition in the country, Rebels senior Evan Pattinelli took 17th place in the seeded 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:17.88 in Saturday evening's action.
The mark just missed his personal best of 9:16.32.
Junior Sebastian Evans also competed and finished 52nd in the open 800-meter run in a time of 2:01.56.
Crescenta Valley at Arcadia Invitational: One of the best efforts of the weekend for the Falcons, in terms of finish, went to the boys' distance medley squad, which placed fourth in the 25-team competition with a time of 10 minutes, 41.94 seconds.
Sophomore Dylan Wilbur also turned in a top-five effort by placing fourth in the one-mile Rising Stars race in 4 minutes, 22.70 seconds and topped league rival Victor Goli (16th, 4:34.65) of Burbank.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Crescenta Valley at Arcadia Invitational: The Falcons distance medley squad placed 24th with a time of 13:30.81 on Saturday afternoon.
Flintridge Prep at Arcadia Invitational: Junior Sasha Codiga finished 38th in the open 800-meter run with a mark of 2:21.06 on Saturday morning.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 10, 4, Alverno: 4,3: The Tologs swept their nonleague doubleheader at home Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (9-5) has won five in a row.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Glendale 3, Hoover 1: The Nitros prevailed in Friday evening's Pacific League rivalry match, 25-22, 25-15, 14-25, 25-11.
Glendale improved to 4-8 and 1-4 in league while Hoover fell to 2-5, 0-5.
Edwin Miciano had eight kills, six digs and four aces for the Tornadoes, while Shayan Khoshkeifi added seven kills and 10 assists. Seon Nazarian had seven blocks.
BASEBALL
Rio Hondo Prep 10, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels lost their Prep League game on Friday afternoon in a home game at Dunsmore Park to drop to 6-4, 0-2 in league.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Barstow College 8, Glendale Community College 4: The first-place Vaqueros were dealt their first Western State Conference East loss on the road Saturday and, in the process, had their 10-game winning streak ended.
Glendale (21-10, 10-1), which remains in first place in the division, allowed five runs in the bottom of the first. Reliever Cameron Gaskill was the highlight on the mound for GCC, as he threw 2 1/3 innings with no runs or hits allowed and two strikeouts and two walks.
Thad Wilson had a solo home run and a double, Konner Piotto had a pair of hits and two runs batted in and Brandon Lewis also had two hits.