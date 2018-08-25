St. Francis football drops opener despite frantic rally

MANHATTAN BEACH – One thrilling comeback begot another, much to the chagrin of the St. Francis High football team.
The visiting Golden Knights rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit, took a one-point lead, and then saw host Mira Costa score late for a 27-22 victory in the nonleague season opener for both teams.
The defeat ends many streaks for St. Francis, which had won 10 straight season openers and 10 consecutive nonleague games along with six straight road games.
“We showed a lot of growing pains and have a lot to learn from this loss,” St. Francis coach Jim Bonds said. “We took it to Mira Costa last year at our place and I think they remember and they played great. A lot of credit goes to them.”
Reigning All-Area Player of the Year Darius Perrantes completed 22 of 42 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions. Perrantes, who also rushed five times for 64 yards, wasn’t helped by six dropped passes.
Despite costly penalties that wiped out a touchdown run and a 50-yard kick return, dropped passes that cost at least one touchdown, a missed field goal, two turnovers and questionable line play, the Golden Knights took their lone lead, 22-21, on a five-yard touchdown run from junior Kevin Armstead with 2:50 left.
Armstead, who carried 11 times for 56 yards and one score and caught four passes for 24 yards, was the beneficiary of an unbelievable 37-yard run from Perrantes on the previous play.
The senior broke two tackles behind the line of scrimmage and two more afterward on a third and 16 to bring the Golden Knights to the 5.
While St. Francis missed its second consecutive two-point conversion attempt, the Golden Knights appeared in good shape.
After all, St. Francis was kicking off to a Mira Costa team that had generated three total first downs on its previous six second-half drives with four three and outs.
Mira Costa showed its comeback penchant by converting an early fourth down at its 28, driving 80 yards and picking up four first downs on 11 plays capped on a seven-yard run touchdown by senior quarterback Nick Carpino.
Mira Costa was denied on its own two-point try and led, 27-22, with 57.3 seconds left.
“It’s a special win because we all played our hearts out,” said Carpino, who completed 11 for 24 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown and rushed 10 times for 39 yards and another score. “That last drive was nerve-racking, but we knew what we had to do.”
St. Francis turned the ball over on its final possession near midfield with 26.6 seconds left.
Mira Costa's Koda Thormodsgaard (14 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown) broke off a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Mustangs a 21-3 lead with 9:55 left in the third quarter.
St. Francis finally found the red zone on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Perrantes to Bryson Reeves with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
Perrantes then fueled comeback hopes with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Burgess with 6:40 left in the game to bring the Golden Knights within 21-16 after a missed two-point conversion.
St. Francis forced its lone takeaway on the next drive when Doyle Kane recovered a fumble on the Mira Costa 47 with 4:31 left.
St. Francis’ other points came on a 26-yard field goal from Nicholas Boschetti in the first quarter.
Mira Costa countered the field goal with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Carpino to Eddie Burga-Donovan and a one-yard score from Reed Vabrey to take a 14-3 lead into halftime.