St. Francis volleyball fights past San Gabriel for playoff win

SAN GABRIEL — Making its return to the postseason for the first time since 2012, the St. Francis High volleyball team made its return count.
Joey Thompson had 34 assists to lead visiting St. Francis to a five-set 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over San Gabriel in a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round win.
Thompson brought St. Francis (19-14) back from a 2-1 deficit and chipped in with five kills.
Gus Maltzan added 11 kills, and Valentin Medina and Gage Peterson recorded seven kills apiece for the Golden Knights.
Thompson and Brian Castro controlled the net in the fifth set. Castro recorded five kills in the set and 12 for the match.
"Brian and I have a great connection and we were clicking tonight," Thompson said. "Even when we got behind we remained calm and got the win behind our defense."
St. Francis lost the third set, 25-16, and rebounded with a fourth-set win behind four kills by Maltzan.
Libero Coby Escolano led the defense with 18 digs. Medina stymied the Matadors with 13 blocks.
St. Francis broke out to an 11-3 lead in the fifth set. San Gabriel closed to within 11-7 before the Knights finally pulled away.
San Gabriel (17-6), champion of the Almont League, was led by Ethan Chan, who pounded 21 kills. Henry Vuong led the offense with 27 assists.
"We really had to fight for this one," St. Francis coach Mark Frazee said. "They had never had to fight for five-set matches like we have this year, so I knew we had an advantage as the match moved along."