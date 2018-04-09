Glendale college women's tennis opens SoCal regional against Riverside

Another season of sterling success is still going strong for the Glendale Community College women's tennis team.
With Western State Conference and state individual and doubles titles still to vie for, the Vaqueros are now set for further team competition as they garnered the No. 4 seed in the California Community College Athletic Assn. Southern California Regional and will host No. 5 Riverside Community College at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Glendale (19-2), which has won 18 matches in a row, previously defeated Riverside (14-4) on the road Feb. 23 by a 7-2 margin.
GCC is fresh off an undefeated run through the WSC for its fourth straight title, while Riverside finished third in arguably the toughest conference in Southern California, the Orange Empire Conference.
The Orange Empire Conference was won by Orange Coast College (16-1), which is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Grossmont (16-4). Orange Coast is the defending state champion, having defeated Glendale last year on its way to the title.
If GCC wins Tuesday, it would host Grossmont or travel to OCC for the second round the following Tuesday.
Irvine Valley College (12-3) is the No. 3 seed and finished second in the Orange Empire Conference and will host No. 6 Santa Barbara City College (14-4), which finished runner-up to Glendale in the WSC.
GCC defeated Santa Barbara twice via 9-0 scores, but its last loss was on Feb. 1 to Irvine Valley, 5-4.
Glendale's other loss of the season was a 9-0 setback against Cerritos.
Cerritos (21-1) is the No. 1 seed and will open up against No. 8 San Diego City College (12-5).
The Vaqueros opened up last year's posteason with a 5-0 win at home against Mount San Jacinto before falling in the second round to Orange Coast, 5-2, on the road. Their most successful run came with a trip to the SoCal final in 2015.
The second round is on April 17. The Southern California Regional final is scheduled for April 21 with the state championship following on April 25.
