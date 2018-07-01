All-Area Boys' Volleyball First Team

Garo Barsemian, Junior, Outside Hitter, Crescenta Valley
Proved to be pillar for Falcons and earned All-Pacific League second-team honors. Had 355 kills, 48 aces, 67 digs and 34 blocks for playoff-bound squad.
AJ Nicassio, Junior, Outside Hitter, Flintridge Prep
Turned in another superb season, leading to being named Prep League Most Valuable Player. Finished with 326 kills, 202 digs and 64 aces to help Rebels win sixth straight Prep League title.
Zack Pikhart, Senior, Opposite, Providence
Selected Liberty League Player of the Year after helping Pioneers win league title. Led team in kills with 284, while adding 93 digs, 28 blocks and 16 aces.
Rory Rickey, Junior, Middle Blocker/Opposite, Burbank
Paced bulldogs with 222 kills, 48 digs, 33 blocks and 14 aces. Earned All-Pacific League first-team selection.
Diego Rosal, Senior, Outside Hitter, Burroughs
First-team All-Pacific League pick tallied 271 kills. Had 43 aces, 148 digs, 25 blocks and set a school record with 10 aces in a match.
Joey Thompson, Junior, Setter, St. Francis
All-Mission League first-team selection. Had 405 assists, 46 kills, 20 blocks and 13 aces and helped Golden Knights advance to playoffs for first time since 2012.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joel Brinton, Burroughs
Continued to fortify program, leading Indians to a ninth straight Pacific League championship and 65 straight league wins. Burroughs (19-9, 12-0 in league) also reached second round of CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs.