GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

All-Area Boys' Volleyball First Team

By
Jul 01, 2018 | 4:25 PM
All-Area Boys' Volleyball First Team
Crescenta Valley High's Garo Barsemian is an All-Area first-team selection. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Garo Barsemian, Junior, Outside Hitter, Crescenta Valley

Proved to be pillar for Falcons and earned All-Pacific League second-team honors. Had 355 kills, 48 aces, 67 digs and 34 blocks for playoff-bound squad.

Advertisement
AJ Nicassio of Flintridge Prep is a first-team All-Area selection.
AJ Nicassio of Flintridge Prep is a first-team All-Area selection. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

AJ Nicassio, Junior, Outside Hitter, Flintridge Prep

Turned in another superb season, leading to being named Prep League Most Valuable Player. Finished with 326 kills, 202 digs and 64 aces to help Rebels win sixth straight Prep League title.

Advertisement

Zack Pikhart, Senior, Opposite, Providence

Selected Liberty League Player of the Year after helping Pioneers win league title. Led team in kills with 284, while adding 93 digs, 28 blocks and 16 aces.

Rory Rickey, Junior, Middle Blocker/Opposite, Burbank

Paced bulldogs with 222 kills, 48 digs, 33 blocks and 14 aces. Earned All-Pacific League first-team selection.

Diego Rosal, Senior, Outside Hitter, Burroughs

First-team All-Pacific League pick tallied 271 kills. Had 43 aces, 148 digs, 25 blocks and set a school record with 10 aces in a match.

Joey Thompson, Junior, Setter, St. Francis

All-Mission League first-team selection. Had 405 assists, 46 kills, 20 blocks and 13 aces and helped Golden Knights advance to playoffs for first time since 2012.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joel Brinton, Burroughs

Continued to fortify program, leading Indians to a ninth straight Pacific League championship and 65 straight league wins. Burroughs (19-9, 12-0 in league) also reached second round of CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs.

Burroughs High's Joel Brinton is the All-Area Boys' Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Burroughs High's Joel Brinton is the All-Area Boys' Volleyball Coach of the Year. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
Advertisement
Advertisement