All-Area Boys' Volleyball Second Team

Coby Escolano, Junior, Libero, St. Francis
All-Mission League second-team honoree finished with 204 digs for playoff-bound Golden Knights.
Majeed Ismail, Senior, Outside Hitter, Flintridge Prep
All-Prep League first-team pick registered 213 kills, 74 digs and 38 blocks to help Rebels win league title.
Jonathan Ragheb, Senior, Outside Hitter, Burbank
First-team All-Pacific Leaguer finished with 162 kills and 79 digs to help Bulldogs reach playoffs.
Nolan Sheow, Senior, Setter, La Cañada
Had 426 assists, 90 digs, 30 blocks and 26 aces to earn All-Rio Hondo League first-team honors and help Spartans share league title.
Weston Tengan, Senior, Libero, Providence
Contributed 167 digs, 16 kills and 14 ace to earn All-Liberty League nod.
Sam Tipton, Junior, Libero, Burroughs
First-team All-Pacific League member had team-leading 275 digs to help Indians win league crown.