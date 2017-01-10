Man with knife shot and critically wounded by Huntington Beach police

A man who reportedly was armed with a knife is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Huntington Beach on Monday night.

Police responded to the Huntington By-the-Sea RV Resort at 21871 Newland St. at 10:21 p.m. after paramedics were called about a possible overdose, said Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Marlatt.

A woman had reported that a man was possibly overdosing and was “agitated” because she had called for help. The first officer who arrived found a woman unresponsive on the ground and a man standing next to her holding a knife, Marlatt said.

It is not immediately clear why the woman was on the ground. Police said she did not appear to be injured.

“The man was uncooperative with the officer’s commands, at which time several shots were fired at the suspect,” Marlatt said.

The man was taken to a hospital, police said. His name was not immediately released.

No officers were injured.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the case, as is customary with officer-involved shootings.

It was the Huntington Beach Police Department's second officer-involved shooting in as many nights, following the fatal shooting of an assault suspect's dog Sunday night in Sunset Beach.

