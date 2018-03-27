Child Educational Center plans its Family Music Festival, to include raffles, online auction and live performances

The auction, which will launch Friday, May 4, and conclude May 20, will feature hundreds of items geared for children, family experiences and services, restaurant certificates, vacation opportunities and other items. Donations to the auction and sponsorships will be welcomed by the center; visit cec.org for more details. To date, offerings include such items as a week in a Paris apartment overlooking Notre Dame, weekend getaways in Palm Springs, San Diego and other locations, as well as a Disney package that includes a private studio tour, Disney merchandise and Disneyland tickets, according to planners.